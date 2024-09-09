IAPMO Solicits Public Comments on 2027 UPC, UMC

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO®, developer of the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®) and Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC®), is calling for public comments on the Reports on Proposals for the 2027 editions of these codes.

The UPC Report on Proposals can be obtained at: https://codes.iapmo.org/docs/2027/UPC/2024%20UPC%20Report%20on%20Proposals.pdf

The UMC Report on Proposals can be obtained at: https://codes.iapmo.org/docs/2027/UMC/2024%20UMC%20Report%20on%20Proposals.pdf

Public comments may be submitted via the new IAPMO Codes Portal at the following URL: https://codeproposals.iapmo.org/

All public comments must include the exact recommended wording as either new, revised or deleted text. In addition, the problem the recommendation is intended to resolve and the specific reason for making the comment must be stated. Please contact Alma Ramos at [email protected] or by phone at 909/230-5528 for any assistance or questions regarding use of the IAPMO Codes Portal.

No comments will be accepted after Jan. 17, 2025. All public comments will be distributed to the technical committee members in March and reviewed at their meetings, May 6-9, 2025, in Los Angeles.

First published by IAPMO in 1945, the UPC governs the installation and inspection of plumbing systems as a means of promotingthe public’s health, safety and welfare. Later published by IAPMO in 1967, the UMC provides the same governance for mechanical (HVAC, combustion, exhaust, refrigeration) systems. Developed and subsequently republished at the conclusion of each three-year code cycle, the UPC and UMC are designed to provide consumers with plumbing, heating and mechanical systems that meet all applicable standards while, at the same time, allowing latitude for innovation and new technologies.

IAPMO employs a consensus development process accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), gathering the largest assembly of plumbing and mechanical experts in the world at its annual education and business conference and technical committee meetings, enabling anyone—members and non-members alike—to propose changes to the code.

IAPMO urges its members and other interested parties to get involved in the code development process to ensure effectiveness in preserving the public’s health, safety and welfare. Installers, plumbing and mechanical officials, the construction industry, engineers and manufacturers all benefit from a cooperative effort in developing codes.

For questions about submitting comments for the UPC, contact Enrique Gonzalez, at 909/230-5535 or [email protected]. For questions about submitting comments for the UMC, contact Taylor Duran, at 909/218-8126 or [email protected].