IAPMO Solicits Proposals for 2027 WE•Stand

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO®, publisher of the Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard (WE•Stand), is announcing a formal call for proposals toward the development of the 2027 edition of this standard. All proposals recommending new text, revised text, or the deletion of text must be written in legislative format and clearly state the reason behind the recommendation.

Proposals can be submitted using the new IAPMO Codes Portal at the following URL:

https://codeproposals.iapmo.org/

An account must be created to submit a proposal. Instructions on how to submit code changes through the IAPMO Codes Portal can be obtained at the following URL:

https://codes.iapmo.org/docs/IAPMO_Codes_Portal_Tutorial.pdf

No proposals will be accepted after the 5 p.m. PST deadline on Mar. 3, 2025. Please contact Alma Ramos at [email protected] or by phone at 909/230-5528 for any assistance or questions on how to use the IAPMO Codes Portal.

Developed and subsequently republished at the conclusion of each three-year development cycle, the WE•Stand is designed to provide minimum requirements to optimize water use practices attributed to the built environment while maintaining protection of the public health, safety, and welfare, at the same time allowing latitude for innovation and new technologies.

Please visit the following URL to learn more about the WE•Stand:

https://www.iapmo.org/we-stand/document-information

IAPMO employs a voluntary consensus development process accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for the development of WE•Stand, enabling anyone to have a voice in the development of the standard. The WE•Stand Technical Committee, charged with the development and ongoing maintenance of WE•Stand, brings together an impressive and diverse assembly of plumbing and water efficiency experts.

IAPMO urges its members and other interested parties to get involved in the development process to ensure effectiveness in preserving the public health, safety, and welfare. Manufacturers, potential users of the standard, installers and maintainers, labor representatives, design professionals, enforcing authorities, and consumers all benefit from a cooperative effort in developing codes and standards.

For questions about submitting proposals for the WE•Stand, contact Taylor Duran at 909/218-8126, or by email at [email protected].