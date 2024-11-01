IAPMO Solicits Proposals for 2027 USHGC (The Renewable Energy Code), USPSHTC

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO®, developer of the Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code (USHGC) [the Renewable Energy Code] and Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code (USPSHTC), is calling for formal code proposals toward the development of the 2027 editions of these prospective American National Standard designated model codes. All proposals recommending new text, revised text, or the deletion of text must be written in legislative format and clearly state the reason behind the recommendation.

Proposals can be submitted using the new IAPMO Codes Portal at the following URL: https://codeproposals.iapmo.org/

An account must be created to submit a proposal. Instructions on how to submit code changes through the IAPMO Codes Portal can be obtained at the following URL: https://codes.iapmo.org/docs/IAPMO_Codes_Portal_Tutorial.pdf

No proposals will be accepted after the 5 p.m. PST deadline on March 3, 2025. Please contact Alma Ramos at [email protected] or by phone at 909/230-5528 for any assistance or questions on how to use the IAPMO Codes Portal.

IAPMO first developed the USPSHTC in March 1967. The provisions of this code apply to the erection, installation, alteration, repair, relocation, replacement, addition to, use, and maintenance of aquatic recreation facilities, swimming pools, spas, or hot tub systems.

The USHGC was first developed in September 1976. The provisions of this code apply to the erection, installation, alteration, addition, repair, relocation, replacement, addition to, use or maintenance of solar energy, water heating, appliances intended for space heating or cooling, swimming pool heating, process heating, geothermal and hydronic systems, snow and ice melt systems and use of any solar energy systems.

The USHGC and USPSHTC are produced using a consensus process accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and will be self-designated as American National Standards upon completion, as IAPMO is an ANSI Audited Designator.

IAPMO urges its members and other interested parties to get involved in the code development process to ensure effectiveness in preserving the public health, safety and welfare through fair and balanced development of the Uniform Codes. Installers, plumbing and mechanical officials, the construction industry, engineers and manufacturers all benefit from a cooperative effort in developing codes.

For questions about submitting proposals for the USHGC, contact Taylor Duran, USHGC liaison, at 909/218- 8126 or [email protected]. For questions about submitting proposals for the USPSHTC, contact Enrique Gonzalez, USPSHTC liaison, at 909/230-5535 or [email protected].