IAPMO Seeks USHGC Task Group Members

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO® is seeking applicants to serve as technical experts on the Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code (USHGC) task groups.

The USHGC Technical Committee is seeking special subject experts to join the following task groups:

Solar Thermal Systems: The scope of this task group is to review and update current provisions for solar thermal systems to improve requirements for design, construction, and installation in both residential and commercial applications. Hydronics Systems: The scope of this task group is to review and update current provisions for hydronic piping systems to improve requirements for design, construction, location, and installation. Geothermal Energy Systems: The scope of this task group is to review and update current provisions for geothermal energy systems and distributed thermal energy networks to improve requirements for design, construction, location, and installation. Distributed Energy Resources (DERs): The scope of this task group is to establish requirements for integration of distributed energy resources in residential applications, including small-scale electricity generation and energy storage systems.

Task group members will participate via conference call or web meeting, provide their perspective on the code, and assist in drafting recommendations for action by the USHGC Technical Committee. Applicants are not required to be members of the USHGC Technical Committee.

Those interested in participating on the USHGC Task Groups may apply at the following URL: https://forms.iapmo.org/iapmo/committee/app_task_group.aspx

The deadline to apply is Dec. 6.

Interested individuals may also contact Taylor Duran at 909/218-8126 or by email at [email protected].