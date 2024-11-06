IAPMO Seeks WE•Stand Task Group Members

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO® is seeking applicants to serve as technical experts on the Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard (WE•Stand) task groups.

The WE•Stand Technical Committee is seeking special subject experts to join the following task groups:

Water-Conserving Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings: The scope of this task group is to review and update existing requirements addressing water consumption of fixtures and fixture fittings, and to identify and develop requirements for additional water-conserving fixtures. Water Treatment Devices and Systems: The scope of this task group is to identify and develop requirements for additional Point-of-Entry (POE) and Point-of-Use (POU) water treatment devices and systems, including appropriate listings. Gray Water Systems: The scope of this task group is to review and update existing requirements applicable to the construction, alteration, and repair of gray water systems. Log Reduction Targets (LRTs): The scope of this task group is to review and update existing log reduction targets (LRTs) for assessing water quality and the effectiveness of treatment processes in onsite systems for blackwater, graywater, and stormwater. Data Center Water Use: The scope of this task group is to establish requirements for monitoring water consumption and promoting efficient water use in data centers.

Task group members will participate via conference call or web meeting, provide their perspective on the code, and assist in drafting recommendations for action by the WE•Stand Technical Committee. Applicants are not required to be members of the WE•Stand Technical Committee.

Those interested in participating on the WE•Stand Task Groups may apply at the following URL: https://forms.iapmo.org/iapmo/committee/app_task_group.aspx

The deadline to apply is Dec. 6.

Developed and subsequently republished at the conclusion of each three-year code cycle, the WE•Stand is designed to provide progressive codified requirements to optimize water use practices attributed to the built environment while maintaining protection of the public health, safety, and welfare.

Interested individuals may also contact Taylor Duran at 909/218-8126 or by email at [email protected].