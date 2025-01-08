IAPMO’s Jim Scarborough Elected Chair of High Performance Buildings Coalition

WASHINGTON, DC — IAPMO is pleased to announce Jim Scarborough, Director of Government Relations, has been elected Chair of the High Performance Buildings Coalition (HPBC) for the 119th Congress. Scarborough and other members of the executive committee were elected by the HPBC membership.

The HPBC is a coalition of approximately 200 organizations that provides guidance and support to the High Performance Buildings Caucus of the US Congress. It supports legislation and policies that protect life and property, promote innovative building technologies, enhance US economic competitiveness, increase energy and water efficiency in the built environment, advance sustainable and resilient communities, and support the development of private sector standards, codes and guidelines that address these concerns.

Challenges and Opportunities

“It is a great honor to be elected by the membership of the High Performance Buildings Coalition to serve as Chair for the 119th Congress,” Scarborough said. “With the new Administration and the new Congress, there will be many challenges and opportunities for the Coalition as we all seek to advance our policy and appropriations priorities. I look forward to working with the Executive Committee and Coalition members in this very important work. I also want to thank IAPMO for encouraging my participation in this role.”

The Executive Committee

Scarborough brings more than 35 years of federal, state and local policy experience to the newly elected Executive Committee, which consists of:

Chair - Jim Scarborough, Director of Government Relations, IAPMO

Immediate Past Chair - Jenna Morgan Hamilton, Vice President, National Affairs, Green Building Initiative (GBI)

Vice Chair - Ben Evans, Federal Legislative Director, US Green Building Council (USGBC)

Treasurer - Aaron Davis, Vice President, Federal Relations, International Code Council (ICC)

Secretary - Mark Valentini, Vice President of Legislative Affairs, Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors -National Association (PHCC)

Policy Co-Chairs - Stephen Rossi, Vice President of Advocacy, American Supply Association (ASA), and Joseph Eaves, Executive Vice President, Lot Sixteen

Appropriations Chair - John Boling, Director of Government Relations, International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IIBEC)

High Performance Building Week Chair - Lisa Berger, Government Relations manager, ICC

Further, IAPMO’s Christina Kaeini, Director of Government Relations, has been appointed by Scarborough to chair the State and Local Government Issues Subcommittee. Executive Vice President of Government Relations Dain Hansen is a former HPBC Chair. Vice President of Government Relations Christopher Lindsay is a former Secretary.

“I look forward to facilitating the subcommittee’s collaboration, enabling organizations to effectively share insights on state and local government initiatives, ensuring jurisdictions nationwide understand the critical role of life safety codes in advancing high-performance buildings,” Kaeini said.