IAPMO R&T First in World to Receive NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021 Accreditation﻿

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO R&T, North America’s premier certification agency for the plumbing industry, has announced it is the first certification body in the world to receive accreditation through entidad Mexicana de acreditación, A.C. (ema) to NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021, Mexico’s new mandatory national standard for valves and faucets. IAPMO R&T is now accepting applications for certification.

Published Sept. 26, 2024, NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021 introduces new testing requirements for faucets, valves, and fittings related to drinking water. These products will be evaluated for low lead content, durability, performance, and ecological (water-saving) features. The standard applies to all such products that are manufactured, assembled, imported, or sold in Mexico and officially takes effect on Sept. 27.

Safety & Efficiency

There are many challenges in Mexico with water quality and the availability of potable water. The implementation of NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021 is viewed as a crucial step in ensuring safer, more efficient plumbing systems.

"IAPMO R&T is proud to be the first certification body in the world accredited to NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to global water quality and safety,” said Juan Gutierrez, IAPMO R&T’s Mexico certification program manager. “This accreditation reinforces our dedication to supporting the plumbing industry in meeting the highest standards for public health and environmental sustainability. As Mexico takes bold steps to address water challenges, we’re honored to be part of the solution by ensuring that products meet rigorous new testing and performance requirements."

An English translation of the NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021 standard can be viewed at:

https://iapmostandards.org/iapmo-industry-standards/current-nom-conagua-standards

In the coming days, IAPMO R&T anticipates announcing its recognition by CONAGUA, as well as ema accreditation and CONAGUA recognition of the IAPMO Mexico testing laboratory, which will support IAPMO R&T’s Mexico certification program.

For more information or to submit your application to begin certification of your products, send inquiries to [email protected].