IAPMO Seeks Technical Correlating Committee Members

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO® is seeking volunteers to participate on the Technical Correlating Committee (TCC) working toward the correlation of the 2027 editions of the Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa, and Hot Tub Code (USPSHTC) and Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code (USHGC). The deadline to submit an application is May 2.

Members are being sought in the following categories: manufacturer, user, installer/maintainer, labor, research/standards/testing laboratory, enforcing authority, consumer, and special expert. This committee is being assembled in accordance with the Regulations Governing Consensus Development of the USPSHTC and USHGC.

The TCC is the body responsible for resolving conflicts, achieving correlation among the recommendations of the technical committees, and correcting errors and omissions. All persons wishing to apply to the TCC must complete an application for Technical Correlating Committee Membership (see link below), including a résumé of qualifications.

Anyone interested in serving may complete the application online at the Code Development webpage:

http://forms.iapmo.org/iapmo/committee/app_tcc_committee.aspx

For specific information regarding the USPSHTC/USHGC TCC, please contact either Enrique Gonzalez at 909/230-5535 / [email protected] or Taylor Duran at 909/218-8126 / [email protected].