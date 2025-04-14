Austin, Texas, Adopts 2024 Uniform Codes

AUSTIN, TX — The Austin, Texas, city council has formally adopted the 2024 editions of the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®) and Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC®) as the plumbing and mechanical codes of practice protecting the health and safety of the city’s nearly 1 million residents. The Texas state capital and 11th most populous city in the United States has utilized the Uniform Codes since 1974.

An Important Step Forward

“We are thrilled to see the adoption of updated plumbing and mechanical codes because they will significantly enhance the safety and quality of our industry,” said Robert “Chap” Thornton, Business Manager of UA Local 286. “Our training programs are designed to prepare plumbers for these evolving standards, and we are proud to contribute to an industry that prioritizes high-quality workmanship and safety.”

“The adoption of the updated plumbing and mechanical codes are a significant advancement for our community, bringing improved efficiency to residential and commercial properties alike,” said Josh Hollub, Board Member of PHCC. “These changes align with our commitment to providing top-notch training and ensuring that all plumbers, regardless of their affiliation, are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.”

IAPMO®, publisher of the UPC since 1928 and UMC since 1967, appreciates the support of the Austin city council, UA Local 286 and PHCC in ensuring the completion of these adoptions.

“These updated codes bring enhanced safety and resiliency to residents, reflecting the city council’s commitment to quality,” said John Mata, IAPMO Senior Director of Field Services. “We look forward to supporting the city’s transition to help ensure that the community enjoys the advantages of these enhanced standards.”

Key Updates

The 2024 UPC and UMC introduce several key updates aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability in plumbing and mechanical systems. Notably, the 2024 UPC includes revised standards for water conservation, such as stricter requirements for fixtures and fittings to reduce water consumption and improve overall efficiency. The code also emphasizes the use of advanced materials and technologies, promoting the adoption of innovative piping systems that offer greater durability and resistance to environmental factors.

The 2024 UMC introduces enhanced energy efficiency standards for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, including more stringent requirements for equipment performance and insulation to reduce energy consumption. It also incorporates updated guidelines for indoor air quality, with new provisions for ventilation and filtration to provide healthier indoor environments. The code addresses emerging technologies, such as advanced controls and smart systems, to optimize system performance and integration.

Consensus Development

The UPC and UMC are developed using IAPMO’s consensus development procedures accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). This process brings together volunteers representing a variety of viewpoints and interests to achieve consensus on construction practices. Developed and subsequently republished at the conclusion of each three-year code cycle, the Uniform Codes are designed to provide consumers with safely functioning systems while, at the same time, allowing latitude for innovation and new technologies.