California State Water Board Formally Recognizes ASSE 5110 Certification for Backflow Testers

MOKENA, IL — ASSE International has announced that the California State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB), Division of Drinking Water, has officially recognized the ASSE 5110 certification program as meeting the requirements outlined in Section 3.4.1 of the state’s Cross-Connection Control Policy Handbook.

In a letter dated June 17, the SWRCB confirmed that ASSE 5110 is now an accepted qualification for backflow prevention assembly testers across the state, offering regulatory clarity and validating ASSE International’s leadership in advancing safe water practices and professional competency.

“This formal recognition by the state water board reaffirms the strength and reliability of the ASSE 5110 program,” said Tom Palkon, ASSE International executive director. “It reflects our steadfast commitment to protecting public health and ensuring California’s backflow prevention professionals have access to high-quality, compliant certification.”

All California jurisdictions may now officially accept ASSE 5110 certification for backflow prevention testers. Verified by the SWRCB, the ASSE 5110 program satisfies all certification requirements of the Cross-Connection Control Policy Handbook. Certified professionals facing any local resistance to ASSE 5110 acceptance are encouraged to contact ASSE for support and documentation.

In addition to ASSE 5110, ASSE International is working with the SWRCB to pursue recognition of its ASSE 5120 Cross-Connection Control Surveyor certification. Updates on that effort will be announced as they become available.

Individuals, jurisdictions or agencies interested in obtaining the official SWRCB approval letter or learning more about the certification can visit www.asse-plumbing.org or contact ASSE directly.