IAPMO Advances Development of 2027 Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code and Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO® recently completed Technical Committee Meetings toward the development of the 2027 editions of the Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code (USHGC®) and Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code (USPSHTC®), preceding editions of which are American National Standards.

During the June 17-18 meetings held at IAPMO’s World Headquarters West in Ontario, California, the committees acted on 253 proposed amendments to the 2024 editions of these Uniform Codes.

USHGC

The USHGC Technical Committee acted on 144 public proposals. Topics discussed included: hangers and supports for suspended piping and tubing; protective barriers for Energy Storage Systems (ESS); solar thermal and hydronic piping insulation; flash point, concentration, and identification requirements for heat transfer fluids; heating capacity requirements for dual purpose water heaters; boilers and control systems; pressure testing of system piping and components; oxygen diffusion corrosion in closed hydronic systems; materials for solar, hydronic, and geothermal system piping, tubing, and fittings; joints and connections between piping and fittings; automatic makeup fluid for hydronic systems; freeze protection for solar thermal systems; design and installation requirements for field constructed solar collectors; water chemistry for solar-heated swimming pools, spas, and hot tubs; design requirements for hydronic distribution systems; site survey requirements; minimum setbacks from ground heat exchangers to existing infrastructure; tracer and warning markings for buried piping; commissioning procedures for ground heat exchangers; installation of vertical and directional bores; methods of thermal energy storage for geothermal and district energy systems; heat sources and sinks connected to district energy systems; listing and installation requirements for ESS and related equipment; and professional qualifications for installers and inspectors.

USPSHTC

The USPSHTC Technical Committee acted on 109 public proposals. Topics discussed included: underwater ledges; slip-resistant surfaces; bodily fluid contamination; professional qualifications; ozone systems; UV systems; swimming pool floor slopes; handholds; raised ledges; deck covers and lids; deck drainage and slopes; turnover times; equipment rooms; chemical feed equipment; primary, secondary, and supplemental disinfection; water conditioning chemicals; updated water quality parameters; increased risk aquatic venues; entrapment prevention; bridges; barrier requirements; overhead lighting; electrical safety; diving venues; wave pools; interactive water play venues; float tanks; artificial white water courses; artificial lagoons; surf pools; lazy rivers; and water chemistry.

The USHGC Technical Committee requested the Geothermal Energy Systems Task Group, Hydronics Systems Task Group, and Solar Thermal Systems Task Group reconvene to review their respective proposals and generate public comments for the committee’s consideration. The USPSHTC Technical Committee requested the formation of a Code Review Task Group to review their respective proposals and generate public comments for the committee’s consideration.

In accordance with IAPMO’s American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-accredited code development process, balloting through the USHGC and USPSHTC technical committees will begin on July 11 and conclude on Aug. 8. The Report on Proposals (ROP) will be created from these balloted actions and published on Sept. 12. All consensus body actions will be published in the ROP and will be available for public review.

To Learn More

For specific information about the USHGC Technical Committee, please contact Taylor Duran at 909/218-8126 or e-mail your question to [email protected]. For specific information about the USPSHTC Technical Committee, please contact Enrique Gonzalez at 909/230-5535 or e-mail your question to [email protected].