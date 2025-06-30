IAPMO Advances Development of 2027 WE•Stand During Technical Committee Meetings

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO® recently completed Technical Committee Meetings toward the development of the 2027 edition of the Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard (WE•Stand), previous editions of which are American National Standards.

During the June 19-20 meetings held at IAPMO’s World Headquarters West in Ontario, California, the WE•Stand Technical Committee acted on 119 public proposals.

Topics

Topics discussed included: Listing requirements and maximum water consumption rates for plumbing fixtures and fixture fittings; leak detection, monitoring, and control devices; listing and installation requirements for water treatment devices and systems including ozone systems, UV disinfection, reverse osmosis and nanofiltration equipment, Legionella treatment devices, and drinking water treatment units; requirements for monitoring water consumption and efficient water use in data centers; estimating the supply demand load for commercial buildings using the Water Demand Calculator; design and installation requirements for site-built composting toilet and urine diversion systems; design requirements for untreated gray water systems; allowable uses of treated water from onsite treatment systems; design and installation requirements for engineered onsite treatment systems; Log Reduction Targets (LRT) and monitoring of onsite treatment systems; minimum water quality of harvested rainwater; rainwater storage tanks supplying water for fire protection systems; and professional qualifications for installers and inspectors.

The WE•Stand Technical Committee requested the Data Center Water Use Task Group, Ecological Sanitation Systems Task Group, Gray Water Systems Task Group, Log Reduction Targets Task Group, Water-Conserving Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Task Group, and Water Treatment Devices and Systems Task Group reconvene as necessary to review their respective proposals and generate public comments for the technical committee’s consideration.

Code Development

In accordance with IAPMO’s American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-accredited code development process, balloting through the WE•Stand Technical Committee will begin on July 15 and conclude on Aug. 12. The Report on Proposals (ROP) will be created from theseballoted actions and published on Sept. 23. All consensus body actions will be published in the ROP and will be available for public review.

For specific information about the WE•Stand Technical Committee, please contact Taylor Duran at 909/218-8126 or e-mail your question to [email protected].