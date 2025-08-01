IAPMO® Supports APEC Workshop in South Korea on Safe Drinking Water

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA — IAPMO®, a global team of experts engaging industry and government for a safer built environment, played a leading role in the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Workshop: Strengthening Standards and Technical Regulations for Safer Drinking Water – Developing an International Roadmap. The two-day workshop helped kick off the Third Senior Officials’ Meeting and Related Meetings (SOM3), which began July 26 and are slated to run through Aug. 15.

Participants

With more than 2.2 billion people worldwide lacking access to safely managed drinking water, the workshop brought together government officials, industry leaders, and international experts to develop a collective roadmap for safer, more sustainable drinking water and sanitation systems across APEC economies.

The workshop featured participation from the Philippines, Indonesia, the United States, Chile, China, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam, along with world-leading manufacturers and organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), The Water Institute @ UNC, World Vision International, ASTM International, TOTO USA, LIXIL International, and Kohler China.

Vital Issues

Through expert panels, breakout sessions, and collaborative discussions, the workshop covered many vital industry issues impacting APEC economies, including:

The role of safer infrastructure solutions in meeting health, sustainability, and development goals.

Aligning plumbing product standards and regulatory frameworks to ensure material safety and prevent contamination.

Enhancing industry leadership and cross-sector partnerships to improve supply chain integrity.

Developing mutually recognized conformity assessment systems to reduce technical barriers to trade.

Meeting the Common Challenge

“APEC economies share the common challenge of ensuring safe drinking water. We want to work together to identify how standards can contribute to this work,” said Kent Shigetomi, the project overseer and US representative to the APEC Subcommittee on Standards and Conformance.

“WHO is pleased to support efforts that strengthen drinking water safety across APEC economies. By harmonizing standards with public health goals, we can help ensure safer, more sustainable water systems for all. Through this partnership championing the importance of robust industry standards, we can achieve a meaningful change,” said David Trouba of the WHO’s Water, Sanitation and Health (WSH) Unit.

“This workshop is a pivotal step toward creating a unified approach to water safety, efficiency, and sustainability across the Asia-Pacific region,” said Dain Hansen, Executive Vice President, Government Relations, IAPMO. “APEC economies have a unique opportunity to lead the way in harmonizing standards, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and building resilient supply chains to ensure safe drinking water for all.”

“At TOTO, we believe access to safe, clean drinking water is a fundamental human right,” said Fernando Fernandez, vice president at TOTO for Codes and Standards. “Participating in the APEC 2025 workshop underscores our commitment to advancing water safety, sustainability, and innovation across the region. Through collaboration with governments, industry leaders, and global organizations, we aim to contribute to practical solutions that improve lives and protect the environment for future generations.”

“Adopting harmonized global standards is not simply about regulation—it’s a strategic lever for advancing economic development, environmental protection and global cooperation. Standards support national water quality and security, align with international sustainability goals, and create a predictable framework that benefits both the public and private sectors,” said Troy Benavidez, leader, Strategic Partnerships, Government Relations and Policy, LIXIL.

“At Kohler, we believe that access to safe drinking water is a fundamental human right and a shared global responsibility. As a global manufacturer, we’ve experienced firsthand how fragmented standards, inconsistent certification requirements, and misaligned compliance frameworks can slow innovation and limit access to water-efficient solutions. We’re proud to contribute our expertise in standards development, product certification, and sustainable design to support APEC’s efforts to harmonize technical regulations. By working together to streamline requirements and promote mutual recognition, we can accelerate market access, strengthen public health protections, and advance a more resilient and sustainable water future for all,” said Tina Zhu and Yanqu Sun, Codes & Standards, Kohler Co.

“All children, families and communities deserve access to safe and sustainable water and sanitation systems for health and prosperity. We look forward to this conversation with others in Asia and the Pacific about our continuing work to deploy the highest quality infrastructure,” said Lindsay Lange, Senior External Engagement Advisor for WASH, World Vision International.

International Roadmap

Insights and recommendations from this event will directly inform the APEC International Roadmap for Safer Drinking Water Systems, which will guide future policy, regulatory, and industry actions across APEC economies.