From 3D Printing to Prefab Homes: Building Codes as a Catalyst for Affordable Housing

Colker spoke with CONTRACTOR about the work of the Code Council, the current housing affordability crisis, and how events like the Innovative Housing Showcase are creating opportunities for progress.

CONTRACTOR: Cutting-edge construction technologies present unique opportunities but pose a challenge to code development. How does the Code Council keep up with the latest developments? What sort of relationships have you needed to cultivate?

Ryan Colker: It’s both a push and a pull to support bringing new technologies into the mainstream. The nature of the code development process allows folks to bring their new approaches to the table. Anyone can participate in the code development process by proposing code changes and providing testimony. By updating the codes every three years, it allows for new research, technology and lessons learned to be incorporated into the codes on a timely basis.

The product evaluation process recognized in the codes allows for the use of new products that either may not have an existing standard or may not currently be recognized in the codes. This brings manufacturers to the ICC Evaluation Service, where we can establish acceptance criteria to validate new products.

We are also proactive through the development of guidelines and standards that bring experts together to dive into technology which can be incorporated into the codes. Our off-site construction suite of guidelines and standards is a perfect example.

In 2019, we recognized the opportunities off-site construction provides to address numerous industry and societal challenges. However, approaches to approval of off-site constructed projects varied, creating inefficiencies. We partnered with the Modular Building Institute (MBI) to develop a suite of standards that can drive consistency.

Those standards have already been adopted in five states and are currently being considered for incorporation into the 2027 International Building Code® and International Residential Code®. In addition, guidelines also provide an opportunity for us to identify new or emerging approaches. For example, Guideline 6 provides strategies to facilitate the productization of closed panels and has been adopted in Colorado.

My team participates in a variety of industry events both in the US and internationally to identify new approaches and solutions. From there, we can bring them back to identify how they best fit within the ICC solution set.

CONTRACTOR: The US faces a housing affordability crisis, and the hope is 3D printing, prefabrication and modular construction could be (part of) the answer. How does good code development spur the safe adoption and wider promotion of these technologies?

Colker: The codes and standards development process itself provides the mechanism to ensure that new technologies are vetted and deliver the safety and affordability needed. Stakeholders from across the industry, including builders, manufacturers, fire and building safety officials, advocates and others identify the pros and cons that come with adopting new technology.

Ultimately, the competing perspectives are optimized to deliver a balanced, consensus-based approach that has buy-in from across the industry. This provides confidence to key industry stakeholders, allowing solutions to scale.

Once new technologies and practices are recognized within the codes ecosystem, designers, contractors and code officials can have confidence in the approach, expanding use.

CONTRACTOR: Part of the mission of the HUD Innovative Housing Showcase is building public awareness. What is the Code Council’s message at the showcase to the wider public?

Colker: The Showcase is an opportunity for innovators in the industry to collaborate. Working together, we assist them in bringing their innovations to the market. Because new technologies and practices often come with skepticism from both the industry and the public, our role is to build confidence in these innovations through codes, standards, product evaluation, plan review and inspection to address critical issues such as the housing crisis.