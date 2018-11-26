Menu
Legionella_showerhead
Press Release
Codes

ASHRAE Seeks Third Round of Comments on Legionella Guideline 12

Dec. 17 is the deadline for those wishing to comment on proposed revisions to the current guideline 12-2000, 'Managing the Risk of Legionellosis Associated with Building Water Systems'.

ASHRAE is seeking a third round of public comments on ASHRAE Guideline 12- 2000R, Proposed Revision of Guideline 12-2000, Managing the Risk of Legionellosis Associated with Building Water Systems. Having started Nov. 2, Guideline 12 is open for a 45-day public review until Dec. 17.

Those interested in reviewing and commenting on the guideline can do so through the ASHRAE Online Comment Database. In this Independent Substantive Change (ISC) public review draft, only revisions in strikethrough and underlined are open for comment.

The purpose of ASHRAE Guideline 12 is to provide information and guidance to assist in control of legionellosis associated with building water systems. It also provides guidance useful in the implementation of ASHRAE Standard 188, Legionellosis: Risk Management for Building Water Systems.

ASHRAE Guideline 12 is intended for use by owners of human-occupied buildings and those involved in the design, construction, installation, commissioning, management, operation, maintenance, and service of centralized building water systems and components.

“This guideline addresses an important issue that impacts public health and safety, so feedback is critical,” said Paul Lindahl, committee chair for ASHRAE Standing Standard Project Committee (SSPC) 188, the committee responsible for writing Guideline 12. “Guideline 12 will be a strong companion to ASHRAE Standard 188 in an effort to provide building owners with the resources needed to reduce the risk of Legionellosis and save lives.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are between 8,000 and 18,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the United States each year, with more than 10 percent of the cases fatal. Most are the result of exposure to Legionella associated with building water systems.

For more information and to comment, visit www.ashrae.org/publicreviews. 

 

About ASHRAE

Founded in 1894, the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers is a global society advancing human well-being through sustainable technology for the built environment. The Society and its more than 56,000 members worldwide focus on building systems, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, refrigeration and sustainability. Through research, standards writing, publishing, certification and continuing education, ASHRAE shapes tomorrow’s built environment today. More information can be found at www.ashrae.org/news

Media Contact: Allen Haynes, 404-446-1677, [email protected] 

 

 

TAGS: Plumbing
