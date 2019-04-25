Menu
ASPE to Develop New Standard on Hot Water System Temperature Maintenance

ASPE is looking for Working Group volunteers to help develop the new standard.

The American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) is seeking volunteers with a technical background in designing plumbing systems, specifically domestic water heating systems, to participate on Working Group 15 to develop a new American National Standard on system design methods used to regulate the temperature of water exiting a fixture or appliance in domestic water distribution systems. Ideal candidates would be plumbing system designers/engineers, piping system experts, code authorities, and others knowledgeable in plumbing system design techniques.

ASPE 15 is intended to reduce the potential for hot water scalds and related injuries, as well as reduce the risk of thermal shock due to pressure disturbances within the domestic water distribution system. It will fill a void that exists in current product standards by addressing the total system design from the point of entry, through the distribution system, and to the point of use.

The deadline to apply is May 10, 2019. Interested individuals are encouraged to fill out the application here:aspe.org/content/aspe-standards-committee-application. For more information, please contact WG 15 Chair, Chris Haldiman, at [email protected] or ASPE Sr. Director of Technical & Regulatory Affairs, Ramiro Mata, at [email protected].

