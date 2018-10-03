Menu
HurricaneHarvey2017.jpg Joe Raedle / Getty Images News
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Codes

The Code Council Applauds Passage of Disaster Recovery Act

This legislation supports the adoption and implementation of modern building codes and provides nearly $1.7 billion to aid communities suffering from disasters in 2018.

WASHINGTON, DC — Today the U.S. Congress passed the Disaster Recovery Reform Act (DRRA) and the Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, 2018 as part a broader package of legislation reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration’s activities (H.R. 302). The International Code Council worked closely with its members, partners, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Congress on this critical legislation to support U.S. communities before and after a disaster.

The DRRA provides new resources for both pre- and post- disaster mitigation and supports the adoption and implementation of modern building codes, such as the International Codes (I-Codes), the most widely used and adopted set of building codes in the world. The damage caused by Hurricane Florence and its aftermath in North and South Carolina underscore the importance of this legislation. Studies consistently show that the adoption and implementation of current building codes is one of the nation’s strongest defenses against natural disasters and is a cost effective way of protecting what for many is their most important investment – their home or business.

Under the DRRA, pre-disaster mitigation grant funding is expected to quadruple, and communities adopting and enforcing modern codes would be more competitive applicants for that funding. The legislation would also aid communities that—for lack of resources—have not updated their codes to more recent editions or are not enforcing the codes they have in place by permitting, for the first time, pre-disaster mitigation grants to be used for modern code adoption and enforcement. The broader legislative package also provides $1.68 billion to be distributed through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) Community Development Block Grants for areas impacted by disasters in 2018. Communities may use these funds to bolster code enforcement efforts, and HUD has historically required grantees to demonstrate a commitment to supporting the adoption and enforcement of modern codes.

“We’re glad to see Congress boost federal resources for the communities recovering from recent disasters,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “This legislation also helps code officials and communities prepare for the future. Pre-disaster mitigation starts with the codes. The funds provided through the DRRA for updated building codes, adoption and implementation are essential for protecting our families, our lives and our investments.”

For resources on building codes and disaster mitigation, click here.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
codes_and_regs
Monthly Plumbing Quiz: Codes & Regulations
Oct 02, 2018
pennsylvania.jpg
Pennsylvania Modernizing Building and Plumbing Codes
Oct 02, 2018
Dept_of_Commerce_Seal.jpg
IAPMO Enters MOA With Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration
Sep 17, 2018
ICC_Logo_Dual_ES.jpg
Early-Bird Registration for the 2018 ICC Annual Conference Still Available
Sep 13, 2018