Groundbreaking Model Code for Green Construction Released

WASHINGTON, D.C. ­– The 2018 International Green Construction Code was released today by the International Code Council, ASHRAE, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and the Illuminating Engineering Society. The IgCC is part of the Code Council’s family of comprehensive, coordinated and modern model codes – including the International Building Code, International Mechanical Code, International Plumbing Code and International Fire Code – used around the world.

The IgCC provides a whole systems approach to the design, construction and operation of buildings and includes cost-effective measures that result in lower operating costs, better indoor environments, lower impact on natural resources, and improved neighborhood connections and walkability. A public-private collaboration, the green code correlates with the International Energy Conservation Code, ASHRAE Standard 90.1 and many other referenced standards. It helps governments streamline code development and adoption; saves them the time and money needed to develop their own codes; and creates uniformity among adopting jurisdictions.

“Building safety codes help our communities prepare for the future,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “Taking into account the latest technologies and cost-effective strategies for dealing with resource scarcity, the IgCC helps cities, states and countries build stronger, smarter, sustainably and more resiliently.”

“The 2018 IgCC leverages ASHRAE’s technical expertise to offer a comprehensive tool that has a direct effect on how green building strategies are implemented,” said 2018-2019 ASHRAE President Sheila J. Hayter. “Improving energy efficiency, building performance and indoor air quality are at the core of ASHRAE’s mission, and we are encouraged by the impact of this landmark model towards realizing a more sustainable future for us all.”

“Green building codes raise the floor for all buildings and are a critical complement in the policy toolbox to green building rating systems, like LEED, that are often adopted to demonstrate leadership,” said USGBC President and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam. “Today we are ushering in a new age of improved base codes, integrated green building codes, and next-generation beyond-code green building rating systems like LEED, each working with one another in an important, distinct and complementary manner.”

