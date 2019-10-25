IAPMO Seeks UMC Legionella Task Group Members

ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) is accepting applications and seeking technical experts to participate on a task group relating to Legionella for mechanical systems.

The scope of the Legionella Task Group is to develop recommendations and guidance to assist in the control and intervention of Legionella associated with mechanical systems and equipment, determine the methods available to address Legionella exposure risk to public health and safety, and explore related issues such as water temperature, dead legs, sampling, and maintenance procedures for mechanical systems including, but not limited to: cooling towers, ice machines, humidifiers, direct evaporative air coolers, hydronic heating and cooling systems. The task group recommendations will be forwarded to the Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC) Technical Committee for consideration in the development of the 2024 edition of the UMC.

Task group members will participate via conference call or web meeting, provide their perspective on the code, and assist in drafting recommendations for action by the UMC Technical Committee’s consideration. Applicants are not required to be members of the UMC Technical Committee.

Those interested in participating on the Legionella Task Group can apply at the following URL:http://forms.iapmo.org/iapmo/committee/app_task_group.aspx

The deadline to apply is Dec. 6.

Published by IAPMO in 1967, the UMC is developed to govern the installation and inspection of mechanical (HVAC, combustion, exhaust, refrigeration) systems as a means of promoting the public’s health, safety, and welfare.

Developed and subsequently republished at the conclusion of each three-year code cycle, the Uniform Codes are designed to provide consumers with safe plumbing, heating, and mechanical systems while, at the same time, allowing latitude for innovation and new technologies.

Interested individuals may contact Zalmie Hussein at (909) 218-8122 or by email at [email protected]