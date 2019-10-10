IAPMO Solicits Public Comments for 2021 Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal, Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Codes

ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®), publisher of the Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code(USHGC) and Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code (USPSHTC), is calling for public comments on the 2019 Report on Proposals (ROP) for the 2021 editions of these American National Standard designated model codes.

The public comment form, as well as instructions and background on IAPMO’s ANSI-accredited consensus development process, can be found at:

http://codes.iapmo.org/form_comments_ushgc_uspshtc_2021.aspx

All comments should be submitted using the exact wording wished to be recommended to the Technical Committees for review. Each comment must include one recommendation of the following: accept as submitted, accept as modified, or reject. Additionally, each comment must state the problem the recommendation will resolve and any technical justification for making the comment.

No comments will be accepted after the 5 p.m. PST deadline on Jan. 13, 2020. All public comments will be distributed to the Technical Committee members in April and reviewed at their meetings May 18-19, 2020, in Ontario.

IAPMO first developed the USPSHTC in March 1967 and Uniform Solar Energy Code (USEC)in September 1976. Over time, the USEC has been further developed to include both hydronic and geothermal systems and is now the USHGC. The provisions of these codes apply to the erection, installation, alteration, repair, relocation, replacement, addition to or maintenance of any solar energy, hydronic heating/cooling, geothermal, swimming pool, spa or hot tub system. These codes are produced using a consensus process accredited by ANSI and will be self-designated as American National Standards upon completion, as IAPMO is an ANSI Audited Designator.

IAPMO urges its members and other interested parties to get involved in the code development process to ensure effectiveness in preserving the public health, safety and welfare through fair and balanced development of the Uniform Codes. Installers, plumbing and mechanical officials, the construction industry, engineers and manufacturers all benefit from a cooperative effort in developing codes.

For questions about submitting comments for the USHGC or USPSHTC, please contact:

Taylor Costea, at 909/218-8126 or [email protected]%20.