ICC Annual Conference Begins Oct. 20th

WASHINGTON, DC – The International Code Council is hosting its 2019 Annual Conference, Code Hearings, and Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 20 – 30, 2019. The event brings together professionals from every sector of the building industry to learn new skills, share best practices, and listen to the leading professionals in the building safety and construction space. Immediately following the conference, attendees will participate in the Group B Public Comment Hearings on the development of the 2021 International Codes (I-Codes), the most widely used and adopted set of building safety codes in the world.

The Code Council Annual Conference is a learning and networking opportunity for code officials, design professionals, inspectors, engineers, members of the building trades, and all involved in the building safety sector. The conference will commence with the Building Safety and Design Expo, open to all conference participants as well as the public for free. Educational programs will cover the latest innovations and approaches to building safety, and attendees can develop their expertise and gain continuing education units towards their next certification.

The keynote address will be given by Dame Judith Hackitt, Chair of the U.K. taskforce commissioned to conduct an independent review of the devastating Grenfell Tower fire. Dame Hackitt will share insights into her research on building regulations and lessons learned from the Grenfell Tower fire. Other keynote speakers include Mike Murphy, an industry leader in law enforcement and public service, who will address the demands of ensuring public safety; and David Johnson, Deputy General Manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, who will discuss Las Vegas’ commitment to sustainable water management.

“Our annual event brings together professionals from many different areas of the building industry to work together to create a safer future,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “This year we have top experts from around the world gathering to share best practices and to discuss the latest innovations in building technology.”

On Wednesday, October 23, the Group B Public Comment Hearings will begin. During the hearings, eligible voters who work for government agencies will discuss and vote on code change proposals related to residential, commercial and energy provisions. Once complete, approved changes will be incorporated into the 2021 I-Codes. The hearings will be live streamed here.

The Code Council has thanked the Air Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration Institute for their sponsorship. Other sponsors who made the event possible include the American Gas Association, EduCode, Hoover Treated Wood Products, LIUNA, State Farm and UL. A full list of sponsors is available here.

For more information about the Code Council’s 2019 Annual Conference, including registration, schedules, transportation and lodging, visit www.iccsafe.org/conference.