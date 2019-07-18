ICC-ES Issues Uponor PMG Listing for AquaSAFE System

BREA, CA – ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) has issued a plumbing, mechanical and fuel gas (PMG) listing, PMG-1541, for the Uponor AquaSAFE™ fire sprinkler pipe and fittings system for use in wet-pipe systems. The product is the first thermoplastic fire sprinkler piping system to pass the in-depth evaluation by ICC-ES and obtain an ICC-ES PMG listing to UL 1821, Thermoplastic Sprinkler Pipe and Fittings for Fire Protection Service (3rd Ed.).

The AquaSAFE fire sprinkler pipe and fittings system is designed for residential applications under section P2904 of the International Residential Code. The AquaSAFE pipes are produced from a crosslinked polyethylene compound and the fittings from either an engineered polymer or lead-free (LF) brass with an ASTM F1960 connection. The pipes and fittings are available from ¾" to 1¼" sizes.

“Obtaining an ICC-ES PMG listing shows that this cutting-edge product is safe for installation in residential structures when installed per the manufacturer’s specifications outlined in the PMG listing report,” says Maribel Campos, Director of Standards for ICC-ES PMG Division. “We have evaluated this product in accordance with all applicable codes and standards and determined it has met the necessary requirements.”

“Working with the ICC-ES PMG group to obtain this report was a great experience. The staff was quick to address our needs and always professional in their dealings with us,” said Rick Stock, Standards Manager at Uponor North America. “Obtaining the ICC-ES PMG report shows Uponor North America’s commitment to delivering a superior product with an unmatched customer experience while affirming to specifiers and code officials that our products can be purchased and installed with confidence.”

The ICC-ES PMG Program is a preferred provider of PMG listings. ICC-ES is a subsidiary of the International Code Council, which has over 64,000 members that include code officials and regulatory bodies, architects, engineers and more.

For more information on the ICC-ES PMG Program, visit https://icc-es.org/pmg-listing-program/.