ICC-ES Lists PPE and PE Pipes for New Uses in ASTM F3371

BREA, CA — The ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) is now listing non-pressure polypropylene or polyethylene pipes and fittings for use in drainage, waste and vent applications to the new Standard Specification for Polyolefin Pipe and Fittings for Drainage, Waste, and Vent Applications (ASTM F3371). Prior to the availability of this new standard, such manufacturers needed to comply with the Standard Specification for Polyolefin Pipe and Fittings for Corrosive Waste Drainage Systems (ASTM F1412).

“Being able to be listed to this new standard specifically devoted to drainage, waste and vent applications gives these manufacturers a clearer path to market allowing them to be more competitive with alternative materials and methods,” said Dawn La Fleur-Qualley, ICC-ES PMG Program Director. “ICC-ES, the trusted source for plumbing, mechanical and fuel gas product evaluations and listings, strives to stay at the forefront of industry needs and support innovation by quickly offering certifications to new standards such as ASTM F3371.”

The ICC-ES PMG Products Listing Program provides manufacturers a way to indicate to code officials, designers and specifiers that products comply with applicable codes and consensus standards used in the built environment. Manufacturers with ICC-ES listings can go to jurisdictions throughout the U.S. and have confidence their products will be readily approved by code officials.

For more information visit the web site of the ICC Evaluation Service.