ICC Releases Natural Disaster Preparedness Guide

WASHINGTON, DC — Today the International Code Council released a Natural Disaster Preparedness Guide to help communities plan ahead for hurricane season, which begins on June 1. With severe weather occurrences becoming more frequent, preparation is key to protecting the safety of buildings and communities in storm-prone areas. The guide also provides tips for staying safe during and after a hurricane or severe weather.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecast that the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season will be near normal, with nine to fifteen named storms, including four to eight hurricanes. Of those, two to four are expected to grow to Category 3 or stronger.

Last year’s hurricane season was especially destructive, resulting in more than $1 billion in estimated damages. Organizations like the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Code Council are partnering to ensure that home and business owners have the information they need to minimize damage if strong storms hit their regions.

“While we cannot stop natural disasters from happening, we can help ensure that our communities are prepared and ready to respond as needed,” said Dr. Daniel Kaniewski, FEMA Deputy Administrator for Resilience. “Hurricanes and storms of all sizes can cause significant damage, but communities can mitigate the resulting human and financial toll by taking action before severe storms.”

The Code Council is a member of FEMA’s Resilient National Partnership Network, and the two organizations share a commitment to educating the public about how they can make their communities safer, more resilient and better able to withstand damage caused by hurricanes and other natural disasters.

“Advance preparation, including adopting and enforcing up-to-date building codes, is one of the best ways to protect our homes, schools and businesses from severe weather,” said Code Council CEO Dominic Sims, CBO. “We are proud to partner with FEMA to share this valuable information to aid in natural disaster preparation.”