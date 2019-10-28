ICC Welcomes New Leadership

LAS VEGAS, NV – The International Code Council welcomed a new slate of officers and directors to its Board of Directors during the Code Council Annual Business Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada. The board sets the strategic direction for the association and acts as the voice of the association’s membership.

The new executive committee consists of:

President – Greg Wheeler, CBO. Wheeler is the chief building official for Thornton, Colo. He serves on the Colorado State Board of Appeals for School Construction and is a charter member and former president of the Colorado Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials.

Vice President – Cindy Davis, CBO. Davis is the deputy director of the Virginia Division of Building and Fire Regulations. She also serves on the board of the National Institute of Building Sciences.

Secretary/Treasurer – Michael Wich, CBO. Wich is the director of Building Code Administration and the Chief Building Official of the South Central Planning and Development Commission in Houma, Louisiana. He is a former president of the Building Officials Association of Louisiana.

Immediate Past President – William R. Bryant, MCP, CBO. Bryant is the assistant director of Inspections and Permits for Anne Arundel County, Md. He is a former president of the Maryland Building Officials Association and was one of the first ICC-certified master code professionals.

Newly elected or re-elected directors are:

• Tom Peterson, Section C Director

• Alan Boswell, MCP, CBO, Section F Director

• Mike Boso, Director at Large

• Steve McDaniel, Director at Large

• Michael Savage, Director at Large