New HUD Rule Requires ICC-Certified Inspectors

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) issued a new rule that requires lenders offering Federal Housing Administration (FHA) backed mortgages to use International Code Council certified inspectors in certain instances. HUD had previously required that lenders choose from a limited roster of inspectors that it managed internally. Its new approach now relies on the certification program developed in the private sector by the Code Council which supports building safety professionals throughout North America.

The HUD regulation requires the use of ICC-certified Residential Combination Inspectors (RCI) or Combination Inspectors (CI) for new construction as well as structural repairs and renovations of existing properties where the local jurisdiction does not provide building code enforcement and requisite documentation. These ICC inspectors are certified in residential building, plumbing, mechanical and electrical disciplines. Through this new rule, HUD eliminated the roster as unnecessary given the work the Code Council has done to standardize codes in the U.S. through ICC’s International Residential Code and the “rigorous set of examinations” ICC administers as part of its certification process.

The Code Council’s certification program is the oldest, largest and most prestigious credentialing program for construction code administration and enforcement professionals in the U.S. ICC certification examinations are maintained to the highest standards and include continuous review by committees of experienced industry professionals. Candidates can take their exams online at their convenience at work or home through the Proctored Remote Online Testing Option (PRONTO) or in many locations across the U.S.

Two of the exams that make up the RCI and CI designations are currently listed in the Credential Registry, a database of credentials founded in 2014 by Workcred. This registry works with a wide-range of entities, including associations, universities, schools and the military, to provide the most up-to-date information about the top credentialing opportunities in the U.S.

“The new HUD rule illustrates the importance of the public and private sectors working together to promote government efficiency, to modernize our regulatory system and to reduce cost,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “We applaud HUD’s leadership and its recognition of the Code Council’s highly-respected certification program.”

For more about the HUD rule along with information for code professionals interested in FHA inspection opportunities, click here.

To learn more about ICC certifications, click here.