IAPMO and ASPE Renew and Expand Industry Partnership to Advance Plumbing Design, Safety, and Sustainability

ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®) and the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) have renewed and expanded their longstanding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to include ASSE International and ARCSA International. This strengthened collaboration brings together four key organizations committed to advancing plumbing design, installation, inspection, and certification—with a focus on public health, water conservation, and energy efficiency.

Originally signed in 2010, the renewed MoU affirms the organizations’ shared commitment to:

Promote Safe, Sustainable Plumbing Systems – Through consensus-based standards, collaborative education, and unified advocacy, the partnership will continue to support the development of resilient plumbing systems that protect public health and the environment.

Leverage Collective Strengths – The organizations will jointly develop technical products, services, training programs, and marketing initiatives that benefit professionals across the plumbing and mechanical industries.

Deliver Integrated Education and Certification – Coordinated efforts will expand access to high-quality education, events, publications, and credentialing across all aspects of plumbing design, installation, and inspection.

Support Industry Professionals – From chapter-level engagement to joint meetings and technical committee involvement, the organizations will share knowledge and expertise to strengthen the industry’s workforce.

Enhance Resource Efficiency – T he MoU includes shared goals to streamline collaboration through cross-promotion, membership incentives, and stronger enforcement of codes and standards.

Advance Green and Alternative Water Practices – The groups will further develop and promote green plumbing and alternative water source programs. ASPE will focus on design-related training and certification, while ASSE and ARCSA will lead installation and inspection credentialing.

“This renewed Memorandum of Understanding reflects the strength and unity of our industry’s leading organizations working together to help ensure safe, sustainable, and innovative plumbing systems,” said Dave Viola, CEO of IAPMO. “By bringing ASSE International and ARCSA International into the conversation alongside our longstanding work with ASPE, we’re expanding the impact of our collective expertise to better protect public health, conserve water, and promote energy efficiency worldwide. Collaboration like this is essential to building a stronger, more resilient future.”

Founded in 1926, IAPMO is a global nonprofit that develops and promotes model codes, standards, education, and certification programs for the plumbing, mechanical, and building industries.

“We are thrilled to reaffirm and expand our partnership with IAPMO, ASSE International, and ARCSA International,” said ASPE Executive Director/CEO Billy Smith, FASPE. “By combining our strengths and expertise, we are advancing the science of plumbing engineering, resilient plumbing systems, innovative education, and vital standards development to protect public health, welfare and safety, and our shared water resources for communities everywhere.”

ASPE, established in 1964, is the only organization dedicated exclusively to plumbing engineering, offering education, professional development, and a global network of experts driving excellence in system design.

ASSE International, a 119-year-old ANSI-accredited standards developer and certification body, leads in performance-based certification and professional credentialing to uphold public health and safety in the plumbing and mechanical trades.

ARCSA International, founded in 1994, is a nonprofit promoting rainwater and stormwater harvesting through education, standards development, and global advocacy for sustainable water practices.

