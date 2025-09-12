IAPMO Posts 2025 Report on Proposals for 2027 USHGC and USPSHTC

ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®) has posted the 2025 Report on Proposals (ROP) for the 2027 editions of the Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code (USHGC®) and the Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code (USPSHTC®).

Reports Available Online Only

Hardcopy editions will not be printed or mailed. The documents can be downloaded directly:

USHGC Report on Proposals: Download PDF

USPSHTC Report on Proposals: Download PDF

Comment Period Opens Oct. 10

Beginning Oct. 10, IAPMO will open the Call for Comments on all proposed amendments, additions, and deletions published in the ROP. The deadline to submit comments is Jan. 16, 2026, at 5 p.m. PST.

Codes Protect Public Health and Safety

The USHGC governs the installation and inspection of solar energy, hydronics, and geothermal energy systems. The USPSHTC covers swimming pool, spa, and hot tub systems. Both codes are being developed through an American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-accredited process to help ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

Broad Participation Encouraged

IAPMO is calling on members, contractors, manufacturers, inspectors, labor representatives, design professionals, and consumers to take part in the development process. Cooperative participation helps ensure that the codes serve the industry and the public effectively.

Contact Information