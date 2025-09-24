IAPMO Releases 2025 Report on Proposals for 2027 WE•Stand Code

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO®, developer of the Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard (WE•Stand), has released the 2025 Report on Proposals for the upcoming 2027 edition of the model code. The report is available online only; no printed version will be distributed.

Download Available Online Only

The full 2025 WE•Stand Report on Proposals can be accessed here: 2025 WE•Stand Report on Proposals.

Comment Period Opens Oct. 7

IAPMO will open the Call for Comments on Oct. 7, allowing stakeholders to review and respond to all proposed changes published in the report. Comments must be submitted by Jan. 16, 2026, at 5 p.m. PST.

Consensus Process Ensures Broad Input

WE•Stand is developed using a voluntary consensus process accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), giving all interested parties an opportunity to shape the standard. The WE•Stand Technical Committee includes plumbing professionals, water efficiency experts, and a wide range of industry stakeholders.

Industry Participation Encouraged

IAPMO is urging contractors, manufacturers, code officials, labor representatives, designers, and consumers to participate in the process. Broad involvement helps ensure that the code remains practical, effective, and protective of public health, safety, and welfare.

For questions about submitting comments for the WE•Stand, contact Taylor Duran at 909/ 218-8126 or by email at [email protected].

This press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.