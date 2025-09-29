Topeka Adopts 2024 Uniform Plumbing and Mechanical Codes

TOPEKA, KS — The Topeka City Council has formally adopted the 2024 editions of the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®) and Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC®), updating the city’s plumbing and mechanical standards to align with the latest industry practices. The move protects the health and safety of more than 125,000 residents and makes Topeka the fifth-largest city in Kansas to adopt the codes.

“These most current editions of the codes address changes in the industry, will improve safety in our community and improve the quality of life for our citizens,” said Richard Faulker, Topeka Development Services division director. “The recommendation includes that we adopted with amendments, which we typically do. I am pointing this out because our amendments have been cut by 50% because the amendments we would make have been incorporated into the code. I think this reflects positively on the plumbing board and their commitment to their trade.”

Fewer Amendments, Stronger Alignment

Topeka’s adoption reduces local amendments by half, a sign that the 2024 editions already incorporate many provisions contractors and inspectors had sought in previous cycles. A compiled edition of the 2024 Uniform Plumbing Code with City of Topeka Amendments is available through the Kansas Missouri IAPMO Chapter or the IAPMO Bookstore