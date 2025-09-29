Topeka Adopts 2024 Uniform Plumbing and Mechanical Codes
Key Highlights
- The 2024 codes incorporate industry advancements, reducing the need for local amendments and streamlining compliance for contractors
- Key updates include stricter water conservation measures, improved HVAC performance standards, and provisions for smart system integration
- Adopting these codes enhances community safety, promotes environmental sustainability, and supports ongoing training for industry professionals
TOPEKA, KS — The Topeka City Council has formally adopted the 2024 editions of the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®) and Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC®), updating the city’s plumbing and mechanical standards to align with the latest industry practices. The move protects the health and safety of more than 125,000 residents and makes Topeka the fifth-largest city in Kansas to adopt the codes.
“These most current editions of the codes address changes in the industry, will improve safety in our community and improve the quality of life for our citizens,” said Richard Faulker, Topeka Development Services division director. “The recommendation includes that we adopted with amendments, which we typically do. I am pointing this out because our amendments have been cut by 50% because the amendments we would make have been incorporated into the code. I think this reflects positively on the plumbing board and their commitment to their trade.”
Fewer Amendments, Stronger Alignment
Topeka’s adoption reduces local amendments by half, a sign that the 2024 editions already incorporate many provisions contractors and inspectors had sought in previous cycles. A compiled edition of the 2024 Uniform Plumbing Code with City of Topeka Amendments is available through the Kansas Missouri IAPMO Chapter or the IAPMO Bookstore
Key Updates in the 2024 UPC
-
Water conservation: Stricter requirements for fixtures and fittings reduce consumption and boost efficiency.
-
Materials and technology: Expanded use of innovative piping systems designed for durability and environmental resistance.
-
System reliability: Revised standards to improve performance in both residential and commercial applications.
Key Updates in the 2024 UMC
-
Energy efficiency: Tighter standards for HVAC equipment performance and insulation to lower energy use.
-
Indoor air quality: Updated ventilation and filtration requirements for healthier indoor environments.
-
Emerging technologies: Provisions for advanced controls and smart systems to optimize operation.
“The adoption of the updated plumbing and mechanical codes are a significant advancement for our community, bringing improved efficiency to residential and commercial properties alike,” said Charlie Campbell, IAPMO Kansas Missouri Chapter Chair and IAPMO WE•Stand Committee Member. “These changes align with our commitment to providing top-notch training and ensuring that all plumbers are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.”
Commitment to Safety and Resilience
“These updated codes bring enhanced safety and resiliency to residents, reflecting the city council’s commitment to quality,” said Ron Lord, IAPMO Field Manager. “We look forward to supporting the city’s transition to help ensure that the community enjoys the advantages of these enhanced standards.”
A Consensus-Based Code Development Process
The UPC and UMC are developed under IAPMO’s ANSI-accredited consensus process, which brings together stakeholders from across the industry to achieve balance between safety, function, and innovation. Published on a three-year cycle, the Uniform Codes provide proven best practices while leaving room for emerging technologies to enter the marketplace.
Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.