IAPMO Seeks Experts for Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code Task Group

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO® is seeking subject matter experts to join a task group reviewing proposed changes to the Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code (USPSHTC). The Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code Technical Committee is forming a task group to review code change proposals and shape the next edition of the standard.

Code Change Review Task Group Formed

The USPSHTC Code Change Review Task Group will evaluate all submitted proposals published in the 2025 USPSHTC Report on Proposals and prepare public comments for Technical Committee review. These recommendations will guide development of the 2027 code.

Open Call for Industry Participation

Task group members will meet virtually by conference call or web platform, share their technical perspective, and help draft formal recommendations. Applicants do not need to be current members of the USPSHTC Technical Committee.

How to Apply

Interested individuals can submit an application at:

https://forms.iapmo.org/iapmo/committee/app_task_group.aspx.

Interested individuals may also contact Enrique Gonzalez at 909/230-5535 or by email at [email protected].