IAPMO Opens Public Comment Period for 2027 WE•Stand, USHGC, USPSHTC

ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®) is seeking public input on the 2025 Report on Proposals (ROP) for the 2027 editions of its model codes: the Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard (WE•Stand), Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code (USHGC), and Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code (USPSHTC). These codes are recognized as American National Standards.

Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. PST on Jan. 16, 2026, through the new IAPMO Codes Portal at codeproposals.iapmo.org. Users must create an account to participate. A step-by-step guide for submitting comments is available at codes.iapmo.org/docs/IAPMO%20Instructions%20for%20Submitting%20Comments.pdf.

How to Submit Comments

Each comment should include the exact wording recommended for the proposed change, along with one of three actions: accept as submitted, accept as modified, or reject. Submissions must also identify the issue addressed and include any technical justification supporting the recommendation.

Technical Committees to Review Comments in May 2026

All public comments will be distributed to IAPMO technical committee members by April 3, 2026, and reviewed during committee meetings scheduled for May 11–14, 2026, in Ontario, California.

Industry Participation Encouraged

IAPMO encourages installers, plumbing and mechanical officials, engineers, manufacturers, and others in the construction industry to participate in the open code development process. Broad input helps ensure the Uniform Codes continue to protect public health, safety, and welfare through fair, balanced standards.

Contact Information