ASSE International Invites Applications for Professional Qualification Standards Working Groups

MOKENA, IL — ASSE International is seeking qualified professionals to join working groups for the revision of four key professional qualification standards:

ASSE 13000 : Standard for Service Plumber and Residential Mechanical Service Technician

ASSE 15000 : Standard for the Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance of Water-Based Fire Protection Systems

ASSE 27000 : Standard for Hybrid Fire Extinguishing Systems Personnel

ASSE 29000: Standard for Personnel Related to Safe Pressure Testing of Piping Systems

Members of these working groups will support the Professional Qualifications Standards Committee (PQSC) in the ongoing development of these American National Standards. All working group activities will adhere to ASSE’s accredited standards development procedures under IAPMO/ASSE PP-1 (Policies and Procedures for Consensus Development of American National Standards).

“These standards establish minimum performance criteria, agreed upon through industry consensus, for service plumbers, residential mechanical service technicians, and personnel responsible for inspecting, testing, and maintaining water-based and hybrid fire protection systems,” said John Higdon, IAPMO Director of Standards Development. “They also define the minimum safety requirements for the testing of piping systems and help ensure compliance with the referenced standards in each category.”

The application deadline is Oct. 31, 2025, with the first working group meetings scheduled to be held virtually before the end of the year.

Applications can be downloaded at: asse-plumbing.org/media/30630/asse_committee_app.pdf.

Industry stakeholders—including installers, manufacturers, plumbing professionals, building owners and managers, engineers, authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs), and members of the general public—are invited to apply.

Interested parties should submit a completed application along with a résumé to [email protected] by the Oct. 31 deadline. Questions may be directed to John Higdon at 909/218-8123 or [email protected].