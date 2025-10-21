Driving Progress Through Standards: IAPMO at ANSI Summit

Highlighting the Water Demand Calculator® and IWSH initiatives, IAPMO illustrates how standards protect public health and promote equity.
Oct. 21, 2025
2 min read

Key Highlights

  • Right-Sized Pipes Save Money and Water: IAPMO’s Water Demand Calculator® replaces a 90-year-old method, cutting new home construction costs by $2,000–$5,000 while reducing water waste

  • Community Impact Through Compliance: IWSH projects, like the Navajo Nation plumbing upgrade, show how code-compliant infrastructure improves safety, dignity, and economic opportunity

  • Standards Driving Innovation: IAPMO demonstrates how research-based code provisions directly influence public health, sustainability, and efficiency in modern plumbing systems

  • Collaboration Solves Global Challenges: Participation in the ANSI Innovation Summit highlights the power of the standards community to address water scarcity, energy efficiency, and health worldwide.

IAPMO logo

ROCKVILLE, MD — IAPMO® is serving as a diamond sponsor and administrating organization at this year’s ANSI Innovation Summit, formerly known as World Standards Week. The annual event brings together members of the standards community, along with private- and public-sector stakeholders, to share knowledge, showcase projects, and explore how codes and standards advance public health and safety.

Demonstrating Impact Through Codes and Standards

“The ANSI Innovation Summit is the perfect venue to show how codes and standards protect public health and drive progress forward,” said Gaby Davis, IAPMO Chief Administrative Officer, ANSI Executive Standards Council Vice Chair, and a member of the ANSI Board of Directors and Executive Committee. “We’re honored to participate in the inaugural Innovation and Transformation Showcase and demonstrate how our work delivers meaningful change to communities.”

Innovation and Transformation Showcase: Standards Power Progress

At the Summit, IAPMO is presenting two major initiatives where research-driven code provisions have had tangible economic and social impact:

  • Right-Sizing Plumbing Pipes: Cutting Costs and Conserving Water
    IAPMO’s Water Demand Calculator® is replacing a 90-year-old pipe-sizing method in the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®). The tool predicts actual water use in modern homes with water-efficient fixtures, allowing right-sized pipes that reduce construction costs for new single-family homes by $2,000–$5,000. Smaller pipes also reduce water waste and minimize stagnation, helping protect water quality.

  • IWSH: Elevating Communities Through Compliance
    The International Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (IWSH) Foundation demonstrates how standards improve both equity and economic opportunity. A recent Community Plumbing Challenge project on the Navajo Nation replaced unsafe fixtures with code-compliant infrastructure, highlighting how standards safeguard community dignity while providing sustainable solutions.

A Unified Approach to Global Challenges

The ANSI Innovation Summit emphasizes collaboration across the standards community. Reflecting on IAPMO’s role, CEO Dave Viola said: “When the standards community works together, it can solve the world’s greatest challenges—from managing water scarcity and energy efficiency to safeguarding the health of every community.”

To learn more about IAPMO visit iapmo.org

To learn more about ANSI, visit www.ansi.org.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI. 

