Driving Progress Through Standards: IAPMO at ANSI Summit

ROCKVILLE, MD — IAPMO® is serving as a diamond sponsor and administrating organization at this year’s ANSI Innovation Summit, formerly known as World Standards Week. The annual event brings together members of the standards community, along with private- and public-sector stakeholders, to share knowledge, showcase projects, and explore how codes and standards advance public health and safety.

Demonstrating Impact Through Codes and Standards

“The ANSI Innovation Summit is the perfect venue to show how codes and standards protect public health and drive progress forward,” said Gaby Davis, IAPMO Chief Administrative Officer, ANSI Executive Standards Council Vice Chair, and a member of the ANSI Board of Directors and Executive Committee. “We’re honored to participate in the inaugural Innovation and Transformation Showcase and demonstrate how our work delivers meaningful change to communities.”

Innovation and Transformation Showcase: Standards Power Progress

At the Summit, IAPMO is presenting two major initiatives where research-driven code provisions have had tangible economic and social impact:

Right-Sizing Plumbing Pipes: Cutting Costs and Conserving Water

IAPMO’s Water Demand Calculator® is replacing a 90-year-old pipe-sizing method in the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®). The tool predicts actual water use in modern homes with water-efficient fixtures, allowing right-sized pipes that reduce construction costs for new single-family homes by $2,000–$5,000. Smaller pipes also reduce water waste and minimize stagnation, helping protect water quality.

IWSH: Elevating Communities Through Compliance

The International Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (IWSH) Foundation demonstrates how standards improve both equity and economic opportunity. A recent Community Plumbing Challenge project on the Navajo Nation replaced unsafe fixtures with code-compliant infrastructure, highlighting how standards safeguard community dignity while providing sustainable solutions.

A Unified Approach to Global Challenges

The ANSI Innovation Summit emphasizes collaboration across the standards community. Reflecting on IAPMO’s role, CEO Dave Viola said: “When the standards community works together, it can solve the world’s greatest challenges—from managing water scarcity and energy efficiency to safeguarding the health of every community.”

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.