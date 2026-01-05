ASSE Launches Working Group to Develop New Fuel Gas Installer Qualification Standard

MOKENA, IL — ASSE International is forming a working group to develop a proposed new professional qualification standard for fuel gas systems installers and repairers and is seeking subject matter experts and industry stakeholders to participate.

The proposed standard, ASSE 18000, Professional Qualifications Standard for Fuel Gas Systems and Equipment Installers and Repairers, is intended to establish minimum competency requirements for individuals who install and repair fuel gas systems—work that carries significant safety risks if performed incorrectly.

The working group will support ASSE’s Professional Qualifications Standards Committee (PQSC) and will operate under ASSE’s accredited, open-consensus standards development process, as outlined in IAPMO/ASSE PP-1, Policies and Procedures for Consensus Development of American National Standards.

Establishing Baseline Qualifications for High-Risk Fuel Gas Work

ASSE 18000 is designed to create a consistent, industry-recognized benchmark for professionals working with natural gas fuel piping in residential, light commercial, and light industrial buildings. The standard will also apply to piping connected to systems originating from those structures.

By defining minimum qualifications and competency requirements, ASSE aims to improve jobsite safety, reduce hazards tied to improper installation or repair, and promote consistent workmanship across fuel gas system applications.

Broad Industry Representation Encouraged

The proposed standard will serve a wide range of industry segments, including plumbing and mechanical contractors, maintenance personnel, pipefitters, stationary engineers, appliance installers, repair technicians, service professionals, and the general public.

ASSE is seeking participation from installers and contractors, inspectors, trainers, safety professionals, utilities, manufacturers, regulatory authorities, and consumer advocates to ensure the standard reflects real-world field conditions and safety expectations.

Meeting Schedule and Application Deadline

The first working group meeting will be held in person during the ASSE Mid-Year Meeting in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 15. All subsequent meetings will be conducted virtually.

Interested parties who wish to serve on the ASSE 18000 working group must complete an online application by March 1.

Contact Terry Burger at 909/519-0740 or by email at [email protected] with any questions.