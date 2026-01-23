ASSE Seeks Industry Experts to Update Hydronic Systems Qualification Standard

MOKENA, IL — ASSE International is seeking industry professionals to serve on a working group supporting the update of ASSE 19000, Hydronic Systems Professional Qualifications Standard, which establishes minimum requirements for qualified installers and designers of hydronic heating and cooling systems, as well as installers of solar water heaters.

Working group members will assist ASSE’s Professional Qualifications Standards Committee (PQSC) with the continued development of this American National Standard. The group will operate under ASSE’s accredited consensus procedures for standards development, IAPMO/ASSE PP-1 (Policies and Procedures for Consensus Development of American National Standards).

Defining Minimum Qualifications for Hydronic Professionals

ASSE 19000 is intended to provide consistent, industry-recognized qualification requirements for professionals working on hydronic heating and cooling systems and solar water heating installations.

“The subject standard provides uniform minimum requirements for qualified installers and designers of hydronic heating and cooling systems, as well as for qualified installers of solar water heaters,” said Terry Burger, Senior Director of Standards Development at IAPMO.

Meeting Schedule and Participation

The first working group meeting will be held virtually on Feb. 3, with additional meetings scheduled approximately every three to four weeks.

ASSE encourages participation from a broad range of industry stakeholders, including installers, manufacturers, plumbing professionals, engineers, authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs), building owners and managers, and members of the general public.

Application Details

Interested individuals can apply online at asse-plumbing.org/membership/committees/working-group-application. The application deadline is Feb. 26.

After submitting an application, interested parties should contact ASSE Standards at [email protected] and include a copy of their résumé by the Feb. 26 deadline. Questions may also be directed to John Higdon at 909/218-8123 or [email protected].