Building Safety Month Returns May 1 With Focus on Resilient, Code-Driven Construction

WASHINGTON, DC — Building Safety Month, a national public awareness campaign led by the International Code Council (ICC), returns May 1 with a renewed focus on how modern building codes and construction practices help communities stand the test of time. The 2026 theme, “Built to Last,” highlights the critical role that codes, inspections and trained safety professionals play in protecting homes, commercial buildings and public infrastructure.

Observed annually throughout May, Building Safety Month brings together ICC members, code officials, designers, contractors and community leaders to promote safe construction through educational events, public outreach, proclamations and local engagement efforts.

Safe Homes, Strong Communities

The first week of the campaign, running May 1–10, centers on everyday actions that improve safety in residential buildings. The focus is on helping homeowners understand how code-compliant systems, routine maintenance and informed upgrades contribute to safer living environments.

Voices of the Built Environment

From May 11–17, ICC spotlights the building safety professionals who work behind the scenes to keep communities safe. The week emphasizes the importance of code officials, inspectors, engineers and skilled trades in ensuring that buildings perform as designed throughout their lifecycle.

Prepared to Protect

Week three, May 18–24, focuses on preparedness and resilience. The campaign highlights how disaster-resistant building codes reduce risk, limit damage and protect occupants during extreme weather events and other emergencies—an increasingly important consideration for contractors and building owners alike.

Communities Without Limits

The final week, May 25–31, underscores the importance of accessibility in building design and construction. This theme promotes inclusive, code-compliant spaces that support safe and independent use by people of all abilities.

“Building Safety Month reinforces our members’ ongoing commitment to creating safe, resilient communities,” said Mike Boso, ICC Board of Directors President. “While May shines a spotlight on building safety, our work to protect where we live, work and play continues year-round.”

Throughout the year, ICC will release tools and materials to support Building Safety Month outreach, including safety tips, promotional graphics, educational resources and materials for schools and community groups. A downloadable 2026 Building Safety Month poster is also available.

To learn more or to become a Building Safety Month sponsor, visit www.iccsafe.org/wp-content/uploads/ICC_Visibility_Prospectus.pdf.