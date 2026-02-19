IWSH Community Plumbing Challenge to Upgrade Critical Systems at Los Angeles Mission

LOS ANGELES, CA — The International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH®), the public charity of International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®), will lead a new IWSH Community Plumbing Challenge® this summer to upgrade aging plumbing infrastructure at Los Angeles Mission in downtown Los Angeles.

The Mission supports more than 1,000 people daily, providing meals, showers, restroom access and safe water to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Aging plumbing systems—including recurring leaks, drainage backups and inefficient fixtures—have strained operations and created risk of service interruptions. Reliable, professionally installed plumbing is essential to maintaining uninterrupted sanitation and water access.

Targeted Infrastructure Upgrades Focus on Reliability and Performance

Through the Community Plumbing Challenge, IWSH will mobilize skilled volunteer plumbers and collaborate with Southern California labor organizations to deliver focused system improvements throughout the Mission’s main facility.

Planned upgrades include:

Replacing aging toilets and sinks with water-efficient fixtures

Addressing critical plumbing repairs

Improving overall drainage and system performance

Every improvement will prioritize water efficiency, code compliance and long-term durability. The project leverages IAPMO’s codes, standards and technical expertise to ensure all work reflects best practices in plumbing safety and sustainability.

For contractors and manufacturers, the initiative reinforces the role of quality installation and properly specified products in protecting public health and reducing lifecycle maintenance costs.

Milestone Year Reflects Shared Public Health Legacy

The project comes as IAPMO marks its 100th year advancing safe, sustainable plumbing systems and IWSH approaches its 10th anniversary. The Community Plumbing Challenge reflects a shared commitment to public health leadership through practical, boots-on-the-ground impact.

“Plumbing is essential infrastructure for public health, dignity and stability,” said Robyn Fischer, IWSH Senior Director for North America. “By bringing together skilled plumbers, quality products and thoughtful project design, grounded in the IAPMO ecosystem, this Community Plumbing Challenge will help Los Angeles Mission focus on what it does best, supporting people on their path out of homelessness, while ensuring the systems behind the walls are safe, reliable and built to last.”

Designed for Replicable Impact

IWSH Community Plumbing Challenges are intentionally focused in scope but designed to create replicable impact. Each project serves as a blueprint demonstrating how targeted investments in skilled labor and quality materials can:

Strengthen nonprofit facility operations

Reduce long-term maintenance costs

Improve sanitation and health outcomes

By documenting and replicating these improvements, IWSH aims to extend the model to other community facilities facing similar infrastructure challenges.

Industry Partners Invited to Support

IWSH is inviting manufacturers and industry partners to contribute financial support or in-kind product donations. Current needs include:

Water-efficient fixtures and fittings

Valves and piping systems

Drainage components

Tools and safety supplies

Project sponsorship support

One hundred percent of contributions directly supports project impact, including skilled labor, project design and specifications, quality materials and sustainable solutions.

Industry partners participating in the effort will help deliver measurable outcomes—improved sanitation reliability, reduced maintenance strain and uninterrupted service for the individuals and families served by Los Angeles Mission—while elevating the essential role of professional plumbing in public health.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Robyn Fischer, IWSH senior director for North America, at [email protected].