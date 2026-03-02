March4Water 2026 Focuses on Practical Solutions for Water-Stressed Communities

ONTARIO, CA — Reliable, affordable water is essential for communities to thrive. From homes to commercial buildings, water systems underpin economic growth. Yet aging infrastructure, rising costs, and increasing demand are testing local resources nationwide.

On March 1st IAPMO® launched March4Water 2026, its annual observance month, to highlight strategies communities can use to build resilience and manage water stress. This year’s theme, “Water Solutions for Growing Communities,” emphasizes practical, evidence-based approaches for policymakers, contractors, and building professionals to support development while protecting drinking water supplies.

Anchored by World Plumbing Day (March 11) and World Water Day (March 22), March4Water provides resources that link local and state leaders with proven solutions for safer, healthier, and more affordable buildings.

Water Efficiency as a Growth Tool

Water efficiency is often the most cost-effective way to meet community needs. Right-sizing plumbing systems using tools like the IAPMO Water Demand Calculator® can save up to $190,000 on multi-family projects and $5,000 per single-family home, directly supporting housing affordability. Upgrading fixtures in homes can reduce annual water use by 250–1,500 gallons per dwelling.

Communities facing water stress can also adopt onsite non-potable water reuse and rainwater catchment systems, creating reliable additional supplies while protecting drinking water. Efficiency measures reduce demand on existing systems, delaying or eliminating the need for costly new infrastructure and cutting the energy required for water treatment and distribution.

Skilled Professionals Keep Systems Running

A skilled workforce is critical to implementing and maintaining modern water systems. As technology advances, communities need professionals who can handle both traditional plumbing and emerging water efficiency solutions. The US Environmental Protection Agency refers to these roles as “water protection specialists.”

IAPMO supports workforce development by certifying water efficiency professionals and providing training in water conservation, auditing, and backflow prevention. These efforts help contractors and municipalities maintain plumbing systems that optimize water use across homes and buildings.

Free Resources for Contractors and Communities

State governments will host events throughout March to promote water solutions. IAPMO has consolidated resources at uniformcodes.org/march4water, including:

Plumbing Resiliency Toolkit – Guidance rooted in leading plumbing codes to address local water stressors.

March4Water branding – Logos and social media graphics for outreach.

Letter-to-the-editor templates – Ready-made messaging to inform communities.

Proclamation language – Sample text for state and local governments.

World Plumbing Council facts – Key insights on plumbing’s role in community resilience.

By combining technical guidance, workforce training, and outreach resources, March4Water 2026 provides contractors, policymakers, and building professionals with actionable tools to conserve water, reduce costs, and support sustainable growth.