IAPMO Seeks Industry Input on Revised Potable Building Water System Construction Manual

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO has opened a 45-day public review period for a revised draft of its Manual of Recommended Practice: Construction Practices for Potable Building Water Systems, inviting contractors, engineers, inspectors and other industry stakeholders to review and comment.

The updated draft reflects continued refinement based on industry experience, emerging research and stakeholder feedback. The manual provides practical guidance for managing potable building water systems during new construction, building renovations, system expansions and commissioning, with the goal of protecting water quality before a building is occupied.

Guidance Focuses on Construction-Phase Water Quality Risks

The manual addresses construction activities that can affect potable water quality in newly installed plumbing systems.

Key topics include preconstruction planning, installation practices, system flushing procedures, water quality monitoring and preoccupancy disinfection. The guidance is intended to help contractors and project teams reduce water quality risks during the construction phase and ensure systems are properly prepared before occupancy.

“Construction is one of the most vulnerable periods in the life of a building water system,” said Christoph Lohr, Vice President of Technical Services and Research at IAPMO. “This revision improves clarity, strengthens the technical guidance, and helps the industry address water quality risks before a building opens its doors.”

Managing Conditions That Can Affect System Safety

Construction and startup activities can create conditions that affect potable water quality, including stagnation, sediment intrusion, disinfectant decay and temperature changes within the system.

The proposed manual highlights the importance of proactive water management during construction and commissioning. By addressing these risks early, project teams can help reduce the potential for waterborne pathogen growth and support long-term building water management.

Recommended Practices to Complement Codes and Standards

As a manual of recommended practice, the document is intended as an educational resource rather than an enforceable standard.

The guidance complements existing plumbing codes, standards and public health recommendations by offering practical field guidance for managing potable water systems during construction and startup.

IAPMO is encouraging designers, contractors, building owners, water utilities, public health officials, regulators and authorities having jurisdiction to participate in the review process. Public feedback is a key component of IAPMO’s open, consensus-based standards development process.

The public review period will remain open through April 24.

The draft document and instructions for submitting comments are available at: iapmostandards.org/iapmo-industry-standards/45-day-public-review.