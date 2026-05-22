IAPMO Seeks Technical Experts for UPC and UMC Code Development Task Groups

ONTARIO, CA — International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) is seeking technical experts to participate in new task groups supporting future updates to the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) and Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC).

The initiative aims to bring industry expertise into discussions surrounding emerging technologies, installation practices and code provisions that impact plumbing and mechanical professionals.

UPC Task Groups Target Plumbing System Priorities

The UPC Technical Committee is seeking subject matter experts to participate in four task groups focused on specific areas of code development.

Topics include grease interceptor requirements, installation guidance for air-source heat pump water heaters, construction practices and risk management for potable and non-potable water systems, and ecological sanitation systems such as composting toilets and urine-diverting systems.

The UPC task groups include:

Grease Interceptors: Review and update provisions related to sizing, installation, inspection and maintenance.

Review and update provisions related to sizing, installation, inspection and maintenance. Heat Pump Water Heaters: Research and develop recommendations for air-source heat pump water heater installations.

Research and develop recommendations for air-source heat pump water heater installations. Construction Practices for Potable Water Systems: Review risk management practices affecting potable and non-potable water systems.

Review risk management practices affecting potable and non-potable water systems. Ecological-Sanitation Systems: Research recommendations involving composting toilets and urine-diverting systems.

Mechanical Task Groups Focus on Ventilation and Building Design

The UMC Technical Committee is also seeking technical experts for two mechanical code-focused groups.

Areas of focus include enclosed parking garage ventilation systems and building construction considerations related to concealed spaces, ducts and plenums.

The UMC task groups include:

Enclosed Parking Garages and Gas Detectors: Review and update provisions involving gas detection systems and exhaust ventilation controls.

Review and update provisions involving gas detection systems and exhaust ventilation controls. Concealed Building Spaces and Independent Construction: Review provisions related to concealed spaces and duct and plenum construction requirements.

Task Group Members Help Shape Future Code Recommendations

Task group members will participate through conference calls and web meetings, providing technical perspectives and helping develop recommendations for consideration by the UPC and UMC Technical Committees.

Applicants do not need to currently serve on either committee to participate.

Applications can be submitted through IAPMO Task Group Application Page. The application deadline is June 22.

For questions about the UMC task groups, contact Taylor Duran by phone at 909/218-8126 or email at [email protected]. For questions about the UPC task groups, contact Enrique Gonzalez by phone at 909/230-5535 or email at [email protected].