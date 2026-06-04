IAPMO Advances Development of 2027 Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code and Pool & Spa Code

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO has completed a key milestone in the development of the 2027 editions of the Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code (USHGC) and Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code (USPSHTC), concluding technical committee meetings that reviewed public comments on proposed code changes.

The committees, made up of installers, inspection officials, contractors, engineers and manufacturers, evaluated proposed amendments submitted through IAPMO’s ANSI-accredited code development process. Committee actions to accept, modify or reject public comments are now being electronically balloted for formal voting through June 26. Results will be published in the Report on Comments, scheduled for release Sept. 4.

Proposed USHGC Updates Address System Performance And Safety

The USHGC technical committee reviewed a wide range of proposed revisions impacting solar thermal, hydronic and geothermal systems.

Topics under consideration included heat transfer fluids, chemical compatibility, freeze protection, auxiliary heating systems, hydronic cooling equipment, potable water protection and backflow prevention. The committee also reviewed proposed changes related to dual-purpose, dedicated and tankless water heaters, indirect-fired domestic hot water storage tanks, piping materials and connections, corrosion protection, and automatic makeup fluid systems.

Additional discussions focused on ground source heat pump (GSHP) systems, including horizontal and vertical ground heat exchanger installation, site surveys, subsurface investigations, test wells, commissioning requirements, system labeling and documentation, and installer and designer qualifications.

The USHGC serves as a model code governing the installation and inspection of solar energy, hydronic and geothermal systems to help protect public health, safety and welfare.

Pool And Spa Code Revisions Reflect Emerging Aquatic Technologies

The USPSHTC technical committee reviewed public comments covering a broad range of pool, spa and aquatic facility topics.

Proposed revisions addressed oxidation reduction potential (ORP), swimouts, construction site barriers, abandoned facilities, wading pools, swimming pool finishes and surfaces, decorative bridges and walkways, deck drainage and turnover times.

The committee also evaluated proposed updates related to newer and evolving aquatic environments, including surf pools, wave pools, artificial whitewater courses, artificial lagoons, aquatic play features, open water venues, dedicated swim areas and float tanks. Additional topics included ozone systems, water chemistry parameters, deck covers and lids, and gas chlorinators.

ANSI Process Keeps Industry Stakeholders Engaged

Both code development efforts rely on participation from a broad coalition of industry stakeholders, ensuring proposed requirements reflect current technologies, installation practices and safety considerations.

The electronic balloting process allows committee members to formally vote on recommendations developed during the public comment review phase. Once finalized, the results will be published for industry review as part of the Report on Comments process before the 2027 editions move closer to publication.

The USPSHTC serves as a model code governing the installation and inspection of public and private swimming pools, spas and hot tubs, while the USHGC provides guidance for solar, hydronic and geothermal systems used in residential, commercial and institutional applications.

For specific information about the USHGC technical committee, please contact Taylor Duran at 909/218-8126 or e-mail your question to [email protected]. For specific information about the USPSHTC technical committee, please contact Enrique Gonzalez at 909/230-5535 or e-mail your question to [email protected].