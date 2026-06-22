ANSI Honors IAPMO’s Hugo Aguilar for Contributions to Code and Standards Development

ONTARIO, CA — International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials Senior Vice President of Codes and Standards Development Hugo Aguilar has been named a recipient of the American National Standards Institute Meritorious Service Award, recognizing significant contributions to the US voluntary standardization system.

Aguilar will be honored during the 2026 ANSI Innovation Summit on July 29 in Denver alongside other recipients of the organization’s Leadership and Service Awards.

Leadership Across Industry Code Development

Now in his 15th year with IAPMO, Aguilar oversees development of the organization’s flagship model codes, including the Uniform Plumbing Code, Uniform Mechanical Code, Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code and Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code. Those codes continue to evolve to address new technologies, system performance requirements and public health priorities.

Aguilar also serves on several high-level technical committees, including National Fire Protection Association committees for the National Fuel Gas Code and remote inspections, as well as ASHRAE committees focused on refrigeration safety standards. His committee work also includes the Canadian National Model Codes Committee and advisory roles with the Standards Council of Canada.

Supporting Safe and Modern Building Systems

“Standards are part of everyday life, from code enforcement to the products we rely on,” Aguilar said. “They promote safety, reliability, and consistency while helping advance quality, innovation, and public trust. I am blessed and honored to receive the Meritorious Service Award.”

Throughout his tenure, Aguilar has pushed for a collaborative, evidence-based approach to code development aimed at balancing innovation with public health protections. That work has helped position IAPMO as a key player in global plumbing and mechanical code development.

Industry Recognition for Technical Leadership

IAPMO CEO Dave Viola said Aguilar’s leadership has played an important role in strengthening code development across the industry.

“Hugo’s technical expertise, collaborative leadership and unwavering commitment to the consensus process have helped shape the future of codes and standards both within IAPMO and across the broader industry,” Viola said. “His contributions have strengthened the foundation upon which safe, sustainable and resilient building systems are built.”