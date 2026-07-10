IAPMO SCB Expands Certification Services with ISO/IEC 20000-1 Accreditation

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO's Systems Certification Body (SCB) has been accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to provide ISO/IEC 20000-1 certification, expanding its portfolio of management system certifications for organizations seeking to demonstrate the effectiveness of their IT service management systems.

ISO/IEC 20000-1 is the internationally recognized standard for IT service management systems. The standard establishes requirements for organizations to implement, maintain and continually improve service management systems that support reliable IT services while meeting customer and business needs.

Accreditation Expands Certification Services

The new accreditation strengthens SCB's existing menu of certification services, providing current and prospective clients with another internationally recognized option for validating their management systems.

“Demand for ISO/IEC 27001 certification continues to grow as organizations place greater emphasis on information security,” SCB Senior Vice President Shirley Dewi said. “Expanding our accreditation to include ISO/IEC 20000-1 allows us to better serve clients by offering certification for IT service management systems. Together, these certifications help organizations demonstrate their commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and continual improvement.”

Supporting Organizations Across Multiple Industries

SCB provides systems certification services to organizations operating in aerospace and defense, information technology, medical, automotive, engineering, manufacturing, and government contracting, among other industries.

The addition of ISO/IEC 20000-1 certification reflects SCB's ongoing effort to help organizations navigate evolving compliance requirements while demonstrating best practices in quality, security and operational performance.

To learn more visit iapmoscb.org.