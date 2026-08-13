ASHRAE Highlights Legionella Guidance for Building Water Systems

ATLANTA, GA — ASHRAE is highlighting its technical resources to help building professionals address environmental and public health challenges, including Legionella risk. The Society continues to provide science-based guidance aimed at supporting healthier, safer and more resilient buildings.

“Around the world, buildings are facing increasingly complex environmental and public health challenges,” said 2026-27 ASHRAE President Sarah Maston, P.E., BCxP, LEED AP BD+C. “ASHRAE's standards, guidelines and technical resources equip building professionals with practical, science-based solutions that help protect occupants and strengthen building performance.”

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which can grow in building water systems when conditions allow. Effective water management programs are essential for reducing the potential for bacterial growth and exposure, particularly in large or complex buildings.

Standard 188 Establishes Legionella Risk Management Requirements

ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 188, Legionellosis: Risk Management for Building Water Systems, establishes minimum requirements for managing Legionella risk throughout the lifecycle of building water systems.

The standard provides a framework for identifying buildings and systems that may present Legionella risks and establishing appropriate water management practices. It can help building owners and facility teams develop preventive strategies as part of ongoing building operations.

Guideline 12 Provides Practical Water Management Guidance

ASHRAE Guideline 12, Managing the Risk of Legionellosis Associated with Building Water Systems, provides practical recommendations for implementing comprehensive water management programs.

The guidance addresses a range of building water systems, including cooling towers, potable water systems, decorative water features and other systems where conditions may support Legionella growth.

Together, Standard 188 and Guideline 12 provide building professionals with resources for developing water management programs that support safer building operation and align with public health best practices.

To learn more about ASHRAE's Legionella guidance, visit ashrae.org/Legionella.

Also in CONTRACTOR: Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in NYC's Upper East Side: What You Need to Know.