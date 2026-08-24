New I-Code Provisions Could Reduce Approval Barriers for Off-Site Construction

WASHINGTON, DC — The 2027 International Codes® (I-Codes®), including the International Building Code® (IBC) and International Residential Code® (IRC), now incorporate key provisions designed to streamline approval of modular and off-site construction. The changes give jurisdictions a more consistent framework for reviewing off-site building components and could help contractors and manufacturers reduce approval delays as demand for these construction methods grows.

ICC/MBI Standards Create A Consistent Approval Framework

The 2027 I-Codes incorporate the ICC/MBI 1200 series, including ICC/MBI Standards 1200, 1205 and 1210. Together, the standards establish a framework for off-site construction that supports consistent compliance verification and approval processes across jurisdictions.

For contractors working with modular, panelized and other off-site construction methods, a more predictable approval process can help reduce uncertainty during project planning and delivery. It also supports the broader use of construction approaches designed to reduce project timelines, material waste and costs.

Seven States Have Already Adopted The Standards

The ICC/MBI standards have already been adopted in seven states, including recent adoptions in Maine and New Hampshire. Their inclusion in the 2027 I-Codes provides jurisdictions with an established pathway for incorporating off-site construction into their building approval processes.

“Off-site construction can play a significant role in expanding housing supply and improving affordability, but inconsistent approval processes often slow progress,” said Ryan Colker, Executive Director of Energy, Resilience and Innovation at the International Code Council. “By incorporating the ICC/MBI standards into the I-Codes, we are creating greater consistency across jurisdictions, reducing barriers to adoption and helping unlock the full potential of off-site construction to deliver new homes faster and more efficiently.”

Off-Site Construction Gains A Broader Code Pathway

The incorporation of the ICC/MBI 1200 series comes as modular and other industrialized construction methods continue to expand. Off-site production allows building components and modules to be manufactured in controlled environments before being transported to the project site for assembly.

A consistent code framework can help address one of the challenges associated with that approach: coordinating approval and compliance requirements when construction takes place away from the final building site.

For contractors, manufacturers and building officials, standardized requirements can provide greater clarity about how off-site components are evaluated and approved before they reach the jobsite.

Standards Also Applied To Military Construction

The ICC/MBI 1200 series has also been incorporated into the US Department of War’s Uniform Facilities Criteria (UFC), which establishes design and construction requirements for military projects.

The 2026 UFC update reflects the department’s growing interest in using off-site construction to improve efficiency and scalability across military construction programs. The inclusion gives the same standards additional application beyond conventional commercial and residential projects.

A Potential Boost For Housing Production

The broader adoption of the ICC/MBI standards comes as the construction industry looks for ways to increase productivity while controlling costs. By reducing inconsistencies in approval processes, the provisions could make it easier for jurisdictions and project teams to incorporate off-site construction into housing and other building programs.

For contractors, the change represents another step toward making modular and off-site construction a more standardized part of the building process rather than a specialized alternative requiring separate approval approaches.

Learn more about off-site construction and its benefits at www.iccsafe.org/advocacy/safety-toolkits/offsite-construction.

Learn more about the Credential of Learning Achievement on the ICC/MBI standards at www.iccsafe.org/wp-content/uploads/25-24694_TRN_CLA_Offsite_Construction_FLR_FINAL_3_MIDRES.pdf.