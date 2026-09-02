IAPMO, ASPE and CIPHE Establish New International Plumbing Partnerships

BIRMINGHAM, UK — IAPMO® signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) during the 14th World Plumbing Conference in Birmingham, United Kingdom, expanding international collaboration with the (UK-based) Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE) and the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE).

The agreements establish a framework for cooperation focused on public health, safety and wellbeing through education, sustainability initiatives, water efficiency, research, professional development and the exchange of technical expertise.

IAPMO And CIPHE Expand Technical And Educational Cooperation

The first agreement, signed by IAPMO CEO Dave Viola and CIPHE CEO Kevin Wellman, establishes cooperation between the organizations across education, sustainability, water efficiency, heating, ventilation and cooling technologies, research, membership engagement and publications.

IAPMO and CIPHE will explore opportunities for professional training, technical guidance, public awareness campaigns, water management programs and research projects.

Water efficiency will be another focus of the partnership. Potential initiatives include a Global Water Efficiency Labelling System, promotion of IAPMO’s Water Demand Calculator®, and increased adoption of water reuse systems, including rainwater, stormwater and greywater applications.

The organizations also will share information on renewable energy technologies, net-zero initiatives and low-temperature heating, ventilation and cooling systems while expanding the exchange of technical publications and standards within their respective markets.

Trilateral Partnership Combines Plumbing Engineering Expertise

The second agreement brings IAPMO, ASPE and CIPHE together in a trilateral partnership intended to combine the organizations’ technical expertise.

Signed by Viola, Wellman and ASPE Executive Director/CEO Billy Smith, FASPE, the agreement establishes collaborative efforts involving education, sustainability, water efficiency, research, membership and publications.

The organizations will pursue opportunities for joint technical guidance, professional training, public awareness initiatives and collaborative research related to plumbing and mechanical systems.

The partnership also creates a framework for sharing publications, promoting reciprocal membership opportunities and expanding the global dissemination of technical expertise, standards and best practices.

“The challenges facing our industry—from water scarcity and sustainability to workforce development and emerging technologies—are global in nature and require global collaboration,” Viola said. “These agreements reflect a shared commitment among IAPMO, CIPHE and ASPE to work together in advancing education, research, water efficiency and public health. By combining our expertise and resources, we can accelerate innovation, strengthen professional development and help ensure safer, more sustainable plumbing and mechanical systems for communities around the world.”

“This collaboration presents a wonderful opportunity for ASPE to join with likeminded partners such as IAPMO and CIPHE to address the many industry and worldwide challenges we face on a daily basis,” Smith said. “As the international organization representing the plumbing design community, ASPE is devoted to advancing this profession while promoting public health, welfare, and safety. Through this agreement we will help provide technical resources, education, research, and opportunities for continued collaboration to help engineers and designers apply innovative approaches to plumbing design, contributing to the development of effective, sustainable solutions around the world.”

Global Plumbing Challenges Drive Increased Cooperation

“CIPHE is pleased to strengthen its relationship with IAPMO and ASPE through these agreements,” Wellman said. “By working together, we can share knowledge, support professional development and help advance sustainable, safe and effective plumbing and heating solutions that protect public health and benefit communities worldwide. The recent highly acclaimed World Plumbing Conference held in the UK served as a timely reminder that there are global plumbing problems that we can support each other with.”

The agreements were signed during the World Plumbing Conference, which brought together industry leaders, technical experts and stakeholders from around the world to discuss issues affecting the future of plumbing, mechanical systems and public health.

One-Year Agreements Establish Framework For Future Projects

The MOUs establish an initial one-year term with automatic annual renewals. They provide a framework for future collaborative projects and initiatives among IAPMO, CIPHE and ASPE, including continued cooperation on technical resources, professional development, water efficiency and sustainable plumbing and mechanical systems.

To learn more about IAPMO visit iapmo.org.

To learn more about ASPE, visit aspe.org.

To learn more about CIPHE, visit www.ciphe.org.uk.