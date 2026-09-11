IAPMO Mexico Expands Testing for US Plumbing Product Standards

MONTERREY, MEXICO — IAPMO R&T’s Monterrey-based IAPMO Mexico laboratory is now a recognized testing facility for American cUPC standards, expanding testing options for manufacturers developing plumbing products for the US and North American markets.

The expanded laboratory scope allows manufacturers to access testing for multiple American standards, including NSF/ANSI/CAN 372 for lead content compliance. The additional testing capabilities can help manufacturers streamline the process of evaluating products for certification and use of the UPC® mark.

Expanded Testing Supports North American Product Development

By expanding its laboratory capabilities in Mexico, IAPMO R&T is providing manufacturers with additional access to recognized testing resources closer to their manufacturing operations.

The laboratory can support products intended for US and North American markets, giving manufacturers another pathway for testing and certification while maintaining the requirements associated with IAPMO R&T certification.

For plumbing manufacturers, that can be particularly useful when products must meet multiple standards before they can be specified and installed in US projects.

“Manufacturers are looking for clear, efficient pathways to demonstrate product compliance and access key markets,” said Tom Palkon, IAPMO Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Services Officer. “Expanding our recognized laboratory capabilities in Mexico gives manufacturers additional options for testing and certification while maintaining the technical rigor and confidence associated with IAPMO R&T certification.”

Lead Content Testing Addresses Potable Water Requirements

NSF/ANSI/CAN 372 is a key standard for demonstrating compliance with lead content requirements for products that come into contact with potable water.

The expanded laboratory recognition also covers requirements associated with Section 1417(d) of the Safe Drinking Water Act and Section 116875 of the California Health & Safety Code. Those requirements are particularly relevant to plumbing manufacturers supplying products for US markets where lead-content compliance must be demonstrated.

For contractors and plumbing professionals, product certification and compliance documentation can provide important assurance that specified products meet applicable requirements for potable water applications.

Expanded Scope Covers Water Closets and Plumbing Components

IAPMO Mexico’s expanded scope includes testing for use of the UPC® mark to the following standards and requirements:

ASME A112.19.2-2024/CSA B45.1-24 — Tank-Type Water Closets and Urinals Only

EPA WaterSense Specification for Tank-Type Toilets, Version 1.2, dated June 2, 2014

ASME A112.19.14-2013 (R2018) — Dual-Flush Water Closets

NSF/ANSI/CAN 372-2024

ASSE 1002-2020 / ASME A112.1002-2020 / CSA B125.12-20

ASME A112.19.5-2022 / CSA B45.15-22

Section 1417(d) of the Safe Drinking Water Act

Lead Content Requirements of Section 116875 of the California Health & Safety Code

The standards cover products and requirements ranging from tank-type water closets and urinals to dual-flush water closets, plumbing components and lead-content compliance.

Testing Access Can Help Streamline Product Compliance

For manufacturers, the expanded scope provides additional access to recognized testing resources for products evaluated to widely used American and North American standards.

IAPMO R&T provides product certification services for plumbing and mechanical products, helping manufacturers demonstrate compliance with applicable codes, standards and regulatory requirements.

Manufacturers seeking testing and certification to the newly covered standards can contact IAPMO R&T to review product eligibility, testing requirements and next steps.

To learn more visit iapmort.org.