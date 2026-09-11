IAPMO Publishes New Formal Interpretation for 2024 Uniform Plumbing Code

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO has published Formal Interpretation FI 006 to the 2024 Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) under Section 6-4.2 of the Regulations Governing Committee Projects.

The interpretation is scheduled to become effective 20 days after the Sept. 11 notice unless an appeal is filed with the IAPMO Standards Council in accordance with Section 1-6 of the Governing Committee Projects.

For contractors, inspectors, engineers and other plumbing professionals working from the 2024 UPC, the formal interpretation provides a new code-development document to review as part of ongoing code compliance and project planning.

FI 006 Has an Oct. 9 Appeal Deadline

The deadline to submit an appeal of UPC FI 006 is Oct. 9, 2026.

The formal interpretation is available through IAPMO’s code document system for review:

UPC FI 006: https://codes.iapmo.org/docs/2026-09-11%20FI006.pdf

Unless an appeal is filed, the interpretation will take effect 20 days from the date of the notice.

Formal Interpretations Support UPC Application

IAPMO develops the Uniform Codes through ANSI-accredited consensus development procedures that bring together volunteers representing different viewpoints and interests in the plumbing and mechanical industries.

The process is intended to achieve consensus on plumbing and mechanical practices while supporting the public health, safety and welfare.

For contractors and other field professionals, participation in the code-development process provides an opportunity to raise questions, provide input and follow changes that can affect how plumbing requirements are interpreted and applied on projects.

Industry Participants Are Encouraged to Get Involved

IAPMO encourages members and other interested parties to participate in its open consensus code-development process. Installers, plumbing and mechanical officials, contractors and other construction professionals, engineers and manufacturers all have a role in developing the codes used throughout the industry.

IAPMO provides code-development timelines and additional information about participation through its website:

https://www.iapmo.org/code-development/

For contractors, staying involved in the process can provide an opportunity to understand proposed code changes and interpretations before they affect field installation, inspection and project requirements.

For questions regarding the UPC contact Enrique Gonzalez at 909/230-5535 or email at [email protected].