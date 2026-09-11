IAPMO Executive Dain Hansen Named to US Trade Advisory Committee

ONTARIO, CA — Dain Hansen, Executive Vice President of Government Relations for IAPMO, has been appointed by the US Trade Representative and the Secretary of Commerce to serve on the US Government’s Industry Trade Advisory Committee (ITAC).

Hansen’s appointment brings plumbing and mechanical industry expertise into a public-private advisory system that provides federal policymakers with input on trade barriers, trade agreements, conformity assessment programs and other issues affecting US businesses and workers. The ITACs are jointly managed by the US Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative, with the current four-year charter term running from July 2026 through July 2030.

For US plumbing and mechanical manufacturers, the advisory process can address issues that affect access to overseas markets, including technical standards, certification requirements and other trade barriers.

Trade Advisory Role Covers Market Access and Standards

“This appointment is a tremendous recognition of Dain’s expertise and the important role IAPMO plays in advancing the interests of the plumbing and mechanical industry both here in the United States and around the world,” said IAPMO CEO Dave Viola. “For more than a decade, Dain has built relationships across government and industry while advocating for sound standards, greater market access, innovation and policies that strengthen public health and economic opportunity. His appointment to ITAC gives IAPMO an important opportunity to bring the perspective of our industry directly into the federal trade-policy process.”

Hansen has led IAPMO’s Government Relations efforts since joining the organization in 2010. His responsibilities have included engagement with Congress, the White House, federal and state agencies, foreign governments and international policymakers.

His work has included a focus on international trade and creating opportunities for US plumbing manufacturers in overseas markets.

International Standards Can Affect US Export Opportunities

Hansen’s work with the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Administration has included initiatives supporting adoption of US-developed and internationally recognized plumbing standards, conformity assessment systems and technical requirements in international markets.

For manufacturers, greater alignment around standards and conformity assessment can affect the cost and complexity of entering foreign markets. Technical requirements that vary between countries can create additional testing, certification and compliance requirements for products.

IAPMO’s international trade work has received recognition from the US government. In 2019, IAPMO received the President’s “E” Award for Export Service for efforts to increase US plumbing exports, particularly through its work in Indonesia. IAPMO received the “E Star” Award again in 2024, recognizing continued excellence in export expansion.

The Department of Commerce cited IAPMO’s support for adoption of internationally recognized plumbing standards and establishment of a testing and certification facility in Indonesia as contributors to US export expansion.

IAPMO Earned Continued Recognition for Export Work

Hansen has represented IAPMO in international policy discussions involving standards and regulatory cooperation. In 2025, IAPMO participated in an APEC summit in South Korea focused on plumbing standardization.

During the summit, IAPMO worked with USTR and stakeholders from 11 APEC economies to advance greater alignment on standards and regulatory cooperation.

For plumbing manufacturers looking to expand internationally, efforts to align technical requirements can help address one of the practical challenges of selling products across multiple markets.

Hansen Will Advise on Trade Barriers and Agreements

“I am honored to be appointed by the US Trade Representative and the US Secretary of Commerce to this important role,” Hansen said. “I look forward to providing advice on trade barriers, the negotiation of trade agreements, and the implementation of existing agreements. Global trade is vital to competitiveness, innovation, and economic opportunity, and I welcome the opportunity to help address barriers and expand access to international markets.”

According to the Department of Commerce, trade advisors provide industry input on trade barriers and objectives and bargaining positions for multilateral, bilateral and regional trade negotiations, along with other trade-related policy matters.

Trade Policy Can Affect Plumbing Manufacturers

Hansen’s appointment gives IAPMO an industry representative within a federal advisory structure dealing with issues that can directly affect manufacturers selling plumbing and mechanical products internationally.

Standards, testing and certification requirements are particularly important to manufacturers because differences between markets can influence product development, compliance costs and access to customers.

Through the ITAC appointment, Hansen will have an opportunity to bring those industry considerations into federal discussions on trade barriers, agreements and international market access.

To learn more visit iapmo.org.